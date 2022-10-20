iRemedy Announces Izun Oral Care as U.S. Healthcare Product Logistics Client
Izun Oral Care joins iRemedy's growing list of healthcare product third-party logistics (3PL) clients.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The iRemedy Healthcare Companies today announced Izun Oral Care as a client of its healthcare product third-party logistics (3PL) services. Izun Oral Care develops innovative oral health products containing a patented blend of bioactive compounds.
Izun brings the best of science and nature together using a revolutionary extraction process that transforms natural substances into pharmaceutically effective health treatments. Its patented bioactive blend is clinically proven to treat gingivitis, periodontitis, and oral ulcerative lesions.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), advanced gum disease affects nearly 50% of American adults over age 30. Izun Oral Care’s two leading products, PeriActive® Rinse and PerioPatch®, provide a breakthrough in treating all aspects of gum disease. These botanically based products offer Complete Periodontal Therapy by significantly reducing inflammation, promoting healing, and preventing bacterial plaque buildup.
As part of the company’s 3PL services, iRemedy stores and manages Izun Oral Care products at its state-of-the-art warehouse. iRemedy receives deliveries, processes orders, and ships Izun Oral Care products from its warehouse to healthcare professionals and other consumers.
“We’re excited to add Izun to our growing list of 3PL clients as we continue to help manufacturers and distributors in the efficient delivery of their products to healthcare professionals and consumers,” said iRemedy CEO Tony Paquin.
About iRemedy Healthcare Companies, Inc.
iRemedy is a privately held healthcare technology and product distribution company that has developed an industry-disrupting, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based platform. We work with industry leaders, including government agencies, large hospitals, medical practices, and GPOs, to create a greatly improved U.S. medical supply chain. The iRemedy platform is AN online procurement management and eCommerce solution based on the proprietary iRemedy ‘smart’ catalog that includes sourcing and product distribution services. This platform combines transactions, billing, product details, and other data to create a more intelligent product catalog. iRemedy’s solutions combine the power of eCommerce and full supply chain fulfillment services with AI capabilities to bring a diversity of suppliers, price transparency, predictive analysis, and just-in-time inventory solutions that more precisely meet the needs of healthcare providers, large and small. For more information, please visit www.iRemedy.com.
