Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,990 in the last 365 days.

iRemedy Announces Izun Oral Care as U.S. Healthcare Product Logistics Client

Exterior view iRemedy's Florida warehouse for 3PL services

Exterior view of iRemedy's Florida warehouse

Inside view of iRemedy's spacious and organized Florida warehouse for efficient 3PL service

Inside iRemedy's warehouse

iRemedy's Florida warehouse for 3PL services

Space to accommodate deliveries large or small

Carefully organized rows inside the iRemedy warehouse for easy-to-find and easy-to-access order fulfillment

Carefully organized rows for easy-to-find and easy-to-access order fulfillment

Izun Oral Care joins iRemedy's growing list of healthcare product third-party logistics (3PL) clients.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The iRemedy Healthcare Companies today announced Izun Oral Care as a client of its healthcare product third-party logistics (3PL) services. Izun Oral Care develops innovative oral health products containing a patented blend of bioactive compounds.

Izun brings the best of science and nature together using a revolutionary extraction process that transforms natural substances into pharmaceutically effective health treatments. Its patented bioactive blend is clinically proven to treat gingivitis, periodontitis, and oral ulcerative lesions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), advanced gum disease affects nearly 50% of American adults over age 30. Izun Oral Care’s two leading products, PeriActive® Rinse and PerioPatch®, provide a breakthrough in treating all aspects of gum disease. These botanically based products offer Complete Periodontal Therapy by significantly reducing inflammation, promoting healing, and preventing bacterial plaque buildup.

As part of the company’s 3PL services, iRemedy stores and manages Izun Oral Care products at its state-of-the-art warehouse. iRemedy receives deliveries, processes orders, and ships Izun Oral Care products from its warehouse to healthcare professionals and other consumers.

“We’re excited to add Izun to our growing list of 3PL clients as we continue to help manufacturers and distributors in the efficient delivery of their products to healthcare professionals and consumers,” said iRemedy CEO Tony Paquin.

About iRemedy Healthcare Companies, Inc.
iRemedy is a privately held healthcare technology and product distribution company that has developed an industry-disrupting, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based platform. We work with industry leaders, including government agencies, large hospitals, medical practices, and GPOs, to create a greatly improved U.S. medical supply chain. The iRemedy platform is AN online procurement management and eCommerce solution based on the proprietary iRemedy ‘smart’ catalog that includes sourcing and product distribution services. This platform combines transactions, billing, product details, and other data to create a more intelligent product catalog. iRemedy’s solutions combine the power of eCommerce and full supply chain fulfillment services with AI capabilities to bring a diversity of suppliers, price transparency, predictive analysis, and just-in-time inventory solutions that more precisely meet the needs of healthcare providers, large and small. For more information, please visit www.iRemedy.com.

Anthony Paquin
iRemedy
+1 407-729-3553
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

iRemedy Announces Izun Oral Care as U.S. Healthcare Product Logistics Client

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.