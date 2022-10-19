Axle ai and Symply team up for joint media storage solutions at NAB NY 2022, booth 1638

axledit user interface Axle AI and Symply announce joint solutions at NAB NY booth 1638 Symply SPARK Thunderbolt RAID array

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axle AI and Symply will be teaming up at NAB New York to present a joint solution for housing and managing large amounts of media content. Earlier this year, Axle launched axledit, a revolutionary cloud MAM with integrated collaborative video editing. With today’s announcement, axledit now extends its reach directly to hybrid cloud scenarios that include highly scalable on-premise object stores. In addition, Axle AI’s industry-leading affordable on-premise MAM is now being offered with SymplySPARK Thunderbolt storage, at prices ranging from $6,999 (48 terabytes capacity) to $12,699 (160 terabytes capacity).

Axledit's unique collaboration features allow not only browser-based media search and review and approval by producers and clients, but also simultaneous editing sessions with a shared view of timelines. This capability is especially important in a world where remote work has become not only accepted, but the overwhelming choice of content professionals industrywide.

Pricing and availability

Axle AI-Spark bundles are available immediately, in the following configurations:

SymplySPARK Desktop 8 Bay Thunderbolt 3 RAID 48TB with 2-user Axle AI software license $6,999.00

SymplySPARK Desktop 8 Bay Thunderbolt 3 RAID 80TB with 2-user Axle AI software license $8,799.00

SymplySPARK Desktop 8 Bay Thunderbolt 3 RAID 112TB with 2-user Axle AI software license $9,999.00

SymplySPARK Desktop 8 Bay Thunderbolt 3 RAID 144TB with 2-user Axle AI software license $11,699.00

SymplySPARK Desktop 8 Bay Thunderbolt 3 RAID 160TB with 2-user Axle AI software license $12,699.00

Each configuration includes a NANUK Impact Resistant Wheeled Case, 2m Active Thunderbolt 3 cable, SymplyLOCK, and 5 Year warranty. The SymplySPARK is part of Symply’s portfolio of Tape, Disks and Cloud solutions, that are now all available from Axle AI.

Axledit is available immediately on a monthly licensed basis; the Enterprise version is required to provide integration with SymplyPERIFERY Object. Other available tiers are $10 per user per month, and $50 per user per month. Complete, private instances of the axledit cloud back end are also available on request for clients such as content studios who wish to have a ‘walled garden’ version specific to their network.

All axledit and axle ai 2022 products are available through axle ai’s reseller/integrator network, featuring leading integrators such as Malaysia’s iPSB (axle’s preferred partner in the APAC region).

About axle ai, Inc.

Axle ai (https://www.axle.ai) - We make media smarter. Axle ai is the recognized leader in developing radically simple media management software. Our solutions have helped over 800 organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content. axle’s radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. Axle ai, Inc. is a privately held company; its founders have extensive industry experience in video editing and media management. Investors include Stadia Ventures, Jason Calacanis's LAUNCH accelerator, Overkill Ventures and Quake Capital. Learn more at www.axle.ai and www.axledit.com

About Symply

Sympy was founded in 2016 with a basic philosophy: design and build the best workflow-enhancement and storage solutions for the media and entertainment industry, Apple, and SMB users regardless of company size. Since then, we grew but the philosophy remains the same. Symply’s parent company, Global Distribution, continues that mission to build and design the best products, while ensuring we deliver personal attention to every customer. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK with offices in the US, Europe and Asia. Our approach allows us to think globally and act locally. Learn more at www.gosymply.com

