GRE, SAT, ACT, and GMAT Test Takers in 2023 can now lay their hands on the latest resources for a complete practice

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, US, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For test takers planning to appear for exams like the GRE, SAT, ACT, and GMAT in 2023, the 2023 editions of test prep books can now be pre-ordered! Vibrant Publishers’ Test Prep series is getting an upgrade as they are coming out with the latest editions of test prep books packed with realistic practice questions, tried-and-tested tips and strategies, and supplementary resources. These books will be out by December this year.

As the GRE, SAT, ACT, and GMAT tests have evolved and become better at testing the test taker’s efficiency in using their critical thinking skills, students need the right and relevant resources to prepare for them too. For this purpose, Vibrant Publishers is going to release the 2023 editions of test prep books. The new editions of SAT practice books are already available for purchase while the GRE, ACT, and GMAT books will be out by December this year.

The practice questions and tests in the 2023 editions have been modified to meet the guidelines and patterns of the respective tests. The books also have comprehensive and up-to-date information on the GRE, ACT, and GMAT tests. The previous editions of the books have received rave reviews from test takers and tutors alike!

Here is a review by the Midwest Book Review for the book ‘Winning Strategies for ACT Essay Writing: With 15 Sample Prompts,’ - “Thoroughly user friendly in organization and presentation for analyzing each prompt, carefully planning the essay, making a compelling argument, using the allotted time effectively, evaluating sample essays, and increasing a student’s test-taking confidence, ‘Winning Strategies For ACT Essay Writing: With 15 Sample Prompts’ is an ideal and unreservedly recommended study guide and should be a part of every school district and community library college as an ACT test-taking instructional reference collection.”

The Test Prep books also come with online resources like extra questions, practice exercises, answer sheets, and a GRE stress management ebook. The stress management ebook for the GRE is a useful guidebook with tips, advice, and study plans to manage stress while preparing for the test.

The GRE Analytical Writing Supreme: Solutions to the Real Essay Topics stands out as no other publisher offers such an extensive book on the Analytical Writing section. Magoosh, a test prep coaching company says “Vibrant breaks down pre-writing steps well with plenty of examples of how to break down a topic. This book would be helpful to students who struggle with writing or are not comfortable writing in academic English.”

The 2023 editions can be pre-ordered from www.vibrantpublishers.com.

About Vibrant’s Test Prep Series

The focus of the Test Prep Series is to make test preparation streamlined and fruitful for competitive exam aspirants. Students preparing for the entrance exams now have access to the most comprehensive series of prep guides for GRE, GMAT, ACT, and SAT preparation. All the books in this series are thoroughly researched, frequently updated, and packed with relevant content prepared by authors with more than a decade of experience in the field.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

