Digital Wallet Infrastructure Platform Liminal adds Cosmos Support

Institutions integrated with Liminal can now offer their users Cosmos ($ATOM)

Institutional investors can now access $ATOM within the most secure custody offering by us. Millions of retail users can now gain secure access through exchanges & platforms powered by our technology.
— Manan Vora, Senior Vice President of Operations and Strategy, Liminal
SINGAPORE, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Wallet Infrastructure platform ‘Liminal’ is now supporting $ATOM, the native token of Cosmos Network. Liminal has made its name in the industry for providing an edge in automation efficiency, operational excellence, and cost optimisation. This integration will now open the door for Liminal clients, including exchanges like ZebPay, DIFX, etc., to participate in the Cosmos ecosystem.

Only a handful of multi-sig, custodial platforms currently support the Cosmos chain, and on top of that, most crypto platforms support only ATOM ERC tokens. After this integration, Liminal users will now be able to get direct support for deposit/withdraws on Cosmos Chain. This will also ensure that user deposits and withdrawals are secure, time-efficient, and automated. It will also add more liquidity and volumes to our client platforms by tapping into Cosmos and IBC ecosystem.

Manan Vora, Senior Vice President- Strategy & Operations, Liminal, said, “Cosmos’s standard for blockchain interoperability, Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol (IBC), is growing rapidly. For developers to realise values from multiple ecosystems concurrently, IBC opens up a literal world of possibilities, allowing blockchains to interoperate, transfer value, and interchange assets. In addition, the chain support will bring more liquidity and volumes to our client platforms by tapping into Cosmos and IBC ecosystem.”

He added, “Institutional investors can now access $ATOM within the most secure custody offering in the market. Now, millions of retail users will have the potential to gain secure access through the exchanges and platforms powered by our technology.”

Liminal currently manages crypto assets amounting to USD 200M+ and has processed transactions worth ~USD 4 Billion, remarking its position as the most trusted Digital Asset Custody brand in APAC and MENA regions. The company currently supports over 15+ protocols, including Bitcoin, Binance, Etherium, Polygon, Avalanche, Fantom, etc., and plans to integrate five new additional protocols in the upcoming quarter.

About Liminal:
Liminal is an automated wallet operations infrastructure platform that offers robust security and efficiency to digital assets. Liminal enables crypto-native companies to securely scale their digital asset operations through automated, plug-and-play wallet architecture. Liminal’s security-first approach allows projects to define customised policies and assign user roles based on their responsibilities. The operations excellence framework provides efficient fee management, transaction confirmation guarantees, seamless onboarding, and other wallet operations. Liminal’s unified interface ensures the same wallet management experience across multiple blockchains. Our proprietary regulatory readiness program, which includes AML checks, travel rules, and CCSS-compliant platforms, helps projects fast-track their compliance journey.

