Aspire Systems is a Silver Sponsor of Guidewire Connections 2022
Aspire Systems is a trusted Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner with 100+ team committed to providing Guidewire services & innovative digital solutions.
We take pride in sponsoring this landmark event. From starting as a Guidewire testing partner to being an end-to-end Guidewire implementer today, our Guidewire expertise is well-rounded.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Systems, a global technology services company and a recognized Guidewire Consulting Select partner, has announced that it is a Silver sponsor for Guidewire Connections 2022 scheduled from October 23 to 26, 2022, at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
— Maha Santaram, Insurance Practice Head at Aspire Systems
Aspire Systems will be showcasing its Guidewire offerings and expertise during the four-day event that will take place at the resort. The annual convention is the destination for insurtech pioneers and draws major insurers from across the globe.
Backed by a 100+ strong Guidewire team, 30+ certified professionals, and 50+ product specialists, Aspire Systems has helped several legacy insurers embrace digital technologies, expand partner networks, and enable seamless insurance customer journeys. "We take pride in sponsoring this landmark event in the insurance circuit. From starting as a Guidewire testing partner to being an end-to-end Guidewire implementer today, our Guidewire expertise is well-rounded. Our extensive product knowledge and expanding team of certified professionals are great catalysts that will make insurers thrive," said Maha Santaram, Insurance Practice Head at Aspire Systems.
Aspire Systems' Guidewire offerings include Guidewire managed services, Guidewire consulting, Guidewire implementation, migrating to the Guidewire Cloud platform (GWCP), and Guidewire quality assurance (QA) and testing services. Aspire Systems connects insurance providers to a powerful digital ecosystem that helps maximize the ROI of Guidewire Cloud as well as Guidewire products such as PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, ClaimCenter, and Digital.
The firm is also an insurance digital transformation expert with an exclusive line of accelerators powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning, and RPA crafted carefully to foster ease of business in the modern world and chart future growth. Their accelerators, such as ACIA, Imagyn.ai, and iAFTA to name a few, greatly complement Guidewire users’ business needs and can add to their business agility.
Visit Aspire Systems at Guidewire Connections 2022 to find out how we can improve your insurance customer journeys and boost your ROI. You will also be able to see a demo of our top-class accelerators at the event.
To learn more about the event, click here
About Aspire Systems
Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm with 20+ years of experience in delivering seamless digital transformation journeys. With product engineering at our core, we help create seamless omnichannel services for customers across the entire insurance lifecycle. Our core philosophy of “Attention. Always.” communicates our belief in lavishing care and attention on our clients and employees.
Visit https://www.aspiresys.com/insurance.
