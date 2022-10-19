Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 20, 2022
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 20, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Guernsey
|Millwood Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Holmes
|Clark Township Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Marion
|Scioto Valley Joint Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Monroe
|Switzerland of Ohio Water District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Montgomery
|Austin Center Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Morrow
|Highland Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|SERS Examination
|Highland Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|STRS Examination
|Perry
|Jackson Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ross
|Paint Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Summit
|The Oak Clinic DBA The Oak Clinic Pharmacy
The Oak Clinic DBA The Oak Clinic Pharmacy
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Washington
|Decatur Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wayne
|Chippewa Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|SERS Examination
|Chippewa Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|STRS Examination
|Orrville City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|SERS Examination
|Orrville City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|STRS Examination
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.