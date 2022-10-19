Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 20, 2022

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Guernsey Millwood Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Holmes Clark Township Fire District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Marion Scioto Valley Joint Fire District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Monroe Switzerland of Ohio Water District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Montgomery Austin Center Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Morrow Highland Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 SERS Examination Highland Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 STRS Examination Perry Jackson Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Ross Paint Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Summit The Oak Clinic DBA The Oak Clinic Pharmacy

The Oak Clinic DBA The Oak Clinic Pharmacy

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Compliance Examination MED

Washington Decatur Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Wayne Chippewa Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 SERS Examination Chippewa Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 STRS Examination Orrville City School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 SERS Examination Orrville City School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 STRS Examination