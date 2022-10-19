Mobile Sports Game Boxing Star Gets Spooky Halloween Update

Boxing Star is celebrating this Halloween by introducing a spooky new theme and exciting new game content.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FourThirtyThree Inc. (4:33), the publisher and mobile game developer, is celebrating this Halloween by introducing a spooky new theme and exciting new game content.

The update brings two new, powerful MegaPunch Gloves. The F-99 Air Force Mega Punch features a supersonic attack speed. And Mr. Pola Mega Punch increases the chance of a critical hit. Two New Mega Punch Gloves boost players’ Attack Speed and increase the chance of inflicting Critical Damage.

Event-exclusive Day of the Dead Mask and Vampire Hunter costumes are now available in the Halloween costume bags.

To celebrate this Halloween, Boxing Star will open the Halloween Mission Event. During the event, users can earn mission event points by completing missions and exchange the points for rewards.

You can find details of the update on the Official Boxing Star Facebook Page.

