Democrat Seth Moulton Refuses to Debate Republican Opponent for Congress, Bob May, for GOUSA's "OppScore® Debates: WITH or WITHOUT the Candidates"
The public pays the price when their elected officials act in such an irresponsible way and refuse to debate their opponents for office.”NEWBURYPORT, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Opportunity USA, or “GOUSA®”, a 501(c)4 nonprofit organization headquartered in Boston, MA and led by founder & CEO John Paul Moran, challenged Democrat Seth Moulton and Republican Bob May for Congress in the Massachusetts 6th District to a debate at a Newburyport, MA Town Hall event held on Tuesday, October 18th. The GOUSA debate is poised to take place prior to the November 8th election; May accepted while Moulton flatly refused to debate under controversial grounds.
When Bob May questioned Moulton about why he would not debate him, Rep. Moulton attempted to slander his Republican opponent by labeling him an “election denier”, asserting that he would not “give airtime to an “election denier” who “denies facts”. The audience, who attendees were heavily in support of May and criticized Moulton throughout with their questions, pointed out that Moulton himself is a hypocritical “election denier” because he spent four years in office denying Trump’s 2016 election with his charge of “Russia collusion” – a false claim repeated often by Moulton that has been factually disproven.
Mouton further went on to claim that he in fact did “many debates” in 2020 and previous years, however his challenger in 2020, Republican Nominee for Congress John Paul Moran, was in the audience and pointed out that Moulton refused to debate him then, too. Moulton had refused to debate Moran under similar grounds then, slandering Moran, an openly gay Republican candidate, by saying in the fall of 2020 that he “will not give a platform for hate” - shortly after Moran was threatened with death by a Democrat Biden supporter at a Human Rights Campaign store in Provincetown, MA, for being an openly gay Republican. The public pays the price when their elected officials act in such an irresponsible way and refuse to debate their opponents for office.
Moran pressed Rep. Moulton again at the conclusion of the Town Hall event, and his manager, who continued to deny Moran’s request for a debate while shockingly slandering both Moran, a constituent in the Massachusetts 6th District, and the nonprofit he runs, GOUSA.
GOUSA is producing a series of uniquely formatted debates covering key races across America for the November 8th Elections: The OppScore® Debates: WITH or WITHOUT the Candidates. The motivating factor for these debates is simply protecting the democratic process by hosting debates when opposing candidates are reluctant or refuse to debate their challengers. Most voters want to see candidates for office debate the issues before they vote.
GOUSA, creator of the OppScore political credit rating system, believes that voters deserve to hear from the candidates they are considering supporting and that fair, honest, and fact-driven debates are critical to the democratic process. Unlike traditional debate formats, the nonprofit will be moderating the candidate debates whether they agree to show up or not, to be conducted via livestream.
The nonprofit has continued to reach out to Moulton’s office to set up a debate with May, and will welcome both to such a debate. If Moulton does not appear, GOUSA will arrange for a fill-in to speak in his place using the factual data contained within his OppScore rating.
