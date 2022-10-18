Home Pacific Tourism Organisation welcomes the resumption of Samoa’s Cruise ship market

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) welcomes the announcement of the resumption of the cruise ships market in Samoa this week. This week the Port of Apia received Westerdam and Zuiderdam from the Holland America line on Tuesday, 18th October, and Thursday, 20th October, respectively. The visits will be the first cruise ship port calls following the reopening of borders on 1st August and the lifting of Covid-19 entry requirements on 22nd September. Also, a notable milestone as both vessels will be calling into Samoa for the first time.

In welcoming the announcement, SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker acknowledged the importance of the cruise ship markets to the Pacific region. Mr Cocker also acknowledged that the SPTO Strategic Plan 2020 -2024 highlights the development of the cruise and yachting sector through innovative partnerships forged by SPTO.

“Samoa has joined Fiji, Tonga, New Caledonia, and Tahiti in welcoming back cruise ships post-COVID-19. I understand that this is the very first visit for both the Westerdam and Zuiderdam and I am sure that they were warmly welcomed in Beautiful Samoa”.

“Cruise ship tourism is a fast-growing branch of the tourism sector so seeing it resuming operations in the Pacific is certainly encouraging. This is an exciting and interesting time for tourism in the Pacific, as we strategize to transform and recover post-pandemic.” Mr Cocker said.