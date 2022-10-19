Home Pacific Tourism shares Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework at Indian Ocean Economic Forum

Through a collaboration with the French Agency for Development (AFD) Cap Business Indian Ocean Project, the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) was invited to share virtually its experiences in the development of the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework (PSTPF) during the Tourism Panel Session at Indian Ocean Islands Economic Forum in Mauritius last week.

SPTOs Manager Sustainable Tourism Ms Christina Leala Gale presented virtually and mentioned that the forum was an opportunity to highlight the work carried out by SPTO, its member countries, partners, and stakeholders in defining the vision, goals, and priorities for the Pacific.

Ms Gale also acknowledged the importance of regional collaboration in advancing the sustainable development agenda in tourism.

She added that the presentation discussed the development process for the PSTPF, including the governance structures and arrangements for tourism planning, regional mechanisms in place, and the leadership which enabled the completion of the regional policy framework.

“We acknowledge the enormity of the challenges left by the COVID-19 pandemic amongst the numerous constraints that beset the development of our tourism industry. Working together in charting a sustainable future for the Pacific people and sharing our experience with the Indian Ocean is part of our responsibility as custodians of the global home we share. We thank organisers, the Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and Cap Business Océan Indien and AFD to allow us to share examples of regional initiatives, including the work underway in developing the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Standard, the Pacific

Sustainable Tourism Indicators, and the Digital Transformation Project,” Ms Gale said.

SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker recognised the significance of such partnerships in developing tourism.

“Sustainability is not confined to one country or region, it is a global commitment, and SPTO is humbled to be allowed to share our work with our brothers and sisters in the Indian Ocean.In moving forward post COVID, collaboration is a must to succeed,” Mr Cocker said.