Governor Ron DeSantis's Free Virtual Rally on Thursday 20th Oct 2022 at 4.45 PM EST
Ron DeSantis is Florida's very popular and result oriented Governor. Floridians love him”UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viewers can watch the free live virtual Rally on 20th October 2022 at 4.45 PM EST on this link :https://wemustmeet.com/governor-ron-desantis/
— Danny Geakwad
NO REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED
Join Dynamic and Popular Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis 's first live virtual rally on the community based digital technology 'We Must Meet’.
The virtual rally is being hosted by Florida based well known entrepreneur and community leader Danny Gaekwad.
Danny Gaekwad is recognized as a visionary leader and formidable change agent influencing industry, community and politics.
American and Hollywood Singer/Actress Mary Millben who is a story of the American dream, and a brand rooted in God will sing America’s and India’s “National Anthem “ at the Virtual rally.
"We Must Meet serves as a very secured and multi purpose-Made in USA digital Platform, comprising of Video Conferencing cum Webinar cum live Casting platform / technology , which transcends the border of regular video conferencing towards hosting large events like Live Political rally’s,Debates,Seminars Town Halls,Concerts & Sports events"-said Project Director Cara Herbig and Senior International Tech co-ordinator Rahil Manji.
Kimberly Ann Guilfoyle-an American television news personality, former prosecuting attorney, as well as advisor to the 45th President of the United States, Donald J.Trump-is also senior advisor to the community based digital technology 'We Must Meet'.
Over 100,000 viewers are expected to watch the free live virtual Rally on 20th October 2022 at 4.45 PM EST on this link :https://wemustmeet.com/governor-ron-desantis/.
WE MUST MEET
We Must Meet LLC
email us here