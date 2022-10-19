DAW SYSTEMS, INC. (ScriptSure Cloud ERX) Receives 2022 Surescripts White Coat Award
Annual Award Celebrates Healthcare Organizations Demonstrating Commitment to Patient Safety Through Improved E-Prescription AccuracyALBANY, NY, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DAW SYSTEMS, INC., a leader in providing electronic prescribing software technology to technology partners and healthcare providers, announced today that it is a recipient of the 2022 Surescripts White Coat Award™ for Highest Accuracy of prescription transactions. The White Coat Award is the healthcare industry's premier recognition for leaders in e-prescription accuracy.
DAW SYSTEMS, INC. is among the top winners from across the Surescripts Network Alliance® who met the highest standards for prescription accuracy and patient safety. DAW SYSTEMS, INC. core product, ScriptSure Cloud ERX, incorporates extensive functionality from the Surescripts network for our vendor partners and provider end users.
“We are honored once again to receive Surescripts White Coat Award for Highest Accuracy for our ScriptSure Cloud E-Prescribing application. This 2022 award is the 10th consecutive year we have won an award from Surescripts. Among our primary goals is to assist providers through technology to create and send accurate and complaint electronic prescriptions to any network pharmacy. Our prescription creation workflow, validation methods and features help to ensure compliance and thereby increase patient safety and reduce costs while making life simple for medical professionals. We are thankful to our staff for their efforts and for the support of Surescripts staff that provided guidance throughout the year,” said Adam Forman, Chief Operating Officer of DAW SYSTEMS, INC.
The 2022 Surescripts White Coat Award recognized winners in three categories:
• The Highest Accuracy award recognizes the best overall accuracy score.
• The Structured & Codified Sig Champion award recognizes organizations making the best use of the Structured & Codified Sig field.
• The RxChange Champion award highlights organizations successfully advancing the RxChange transaction.
About DAW SYSTEMS, INC. (ScriptSure Cloud ERX)
DAW SYSTEMS, INC. develops ScriptSure software enabling all provider specialties and vendor partners with E-Prescribing, medication management functions and medication history reporting. Our ScriptSure E-Prescribing application has been ranked #1 by combining First Databank clinical databases, Surescripts® network certifications for Prescription Routing services, web-based architecture and the best workflow methods. Accolades include Surescripts White Coat awards, successful completion of EHNAC certification for CEAP and EPCS-CP accreditations and 2015 CURES Update. To learn more, visit http://www.dawsystems.com
