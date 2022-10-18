Senate Resolution 352 Printer's Number 1964

PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to study and issue a report on the specific data, calculations and mechanisms that the Department of Human Services utilizes to determine the amount of Medical Assistance capitation funding that is ultimately paid to drug and alcohol addiction treatment providers within this Commonwealth.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.