House Bill 1178 Printer's Number 3562

PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further providing for State Fire Commissioner and for curriculum and training and providing for capital grants for municipal fire departments, for capital grants for emergency service training centers, for money for online training for firefighters and for money for reimbursement to Pennsylvania bomb squads; in volunteer firefighters, further providing for fire relief formula study; in grants to fire companies and emergency medical services companies, further providing for award of grants for volunteer fire companies and for award of grants for emergency medical services companies; in incentives for municipal volunteers of fire companies and nonprofit emergency medical services agencies, further providing for rejection and appeal; in emergency management services, providing for tuition and loan assistance for active volunteers and establishing the Active Volunteer Tuition and Loan Assistance Program and the Active Volunteer Tuition and Loan Assistance Program Fund; in emergency medical services system, providing for scholarships for recruitment, training and retention; and establishing the EMS training fund.