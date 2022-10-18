Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,884 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,962 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 1178 Printer's Number 3562

PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further providing for State Fire Commissioner and for curriculum and training and providing for capital grants for municipal fire departments, for capital grants for emergency service training centers, for money for online training for firefighters and for money for reimbursement to Pennsylvania bomb squads; in volunteer firefighters, further providing for fire relief formula study; in grants to fire companies and emergency medical services companies, further providing for award of grants for volunteer fire companies and for award of grants for emergency medical services companies; in incentives for municipal volunteers of fire companies and nonprofit emergency medical services agencies, further providing for rejection and appeal; in emergency management services, providing for tuition and loan assistance for active volunteers and establishing the Active Volunteer Tuition and Loan Assistance Program and the Active Volunteer Tuition and Loan Assistance Program Fund; in emergency medical services system, providing for scholarships for recruitment, training and retention; and establishing the EMS training fund.

You just read:

House Bill 1178 Printer's Number 3562

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.