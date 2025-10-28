Submit Release
House Bill 1425 Printer's Number 2531

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - Sponsors

McNEILL, JAMES, BRIGGS, SHUSTERMAN, SANCHEZ, VENKAT, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, STEELE, SCHLOSSBERG, KHAN, FREEMAN, SAMUELSON, HADDOCK, ECKER, KAIL, KLUNK, REICHARD, SCHWEYER, MULLINS, MARCELL, TWARDZIK, RIGBY, KERWIN, C. WILLIAMS, GILLEN, CURRY, WEBSTER, RIVERA, A. BROWN

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in tobacco products tax, further providing for definitions, for incidence and rate of tax, for licensing of dealers and manufacturers and for licensing of manufacturers and providing for electronic nicotine delivery system directory.

Memo Subject

Electronic Nicotine Delivery System (ENDS) Directory

