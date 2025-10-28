Submit Release
Senate Bill 1050 Printer's Number 1284

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - Sponsors

PENNYCUICK, MARTIN, BAKER, BROWN, CULVER, BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO, LANGERHOLC, PHILLIPS-HILL, ARGALL, FARRY, VOGEL, COSTA, ROTHMAN, LAUGHLIN, SCHWANK, J. WARD, SANTARSIERO, ROBINSON, MALONE

An Act amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in child protective services, further providing for exclusions from child abuse and for persons required to report suspected child abuse.

Protecting Our Children in the Digital Age

Generated 10/28/2025 04:47 PM

