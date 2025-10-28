Senate Bill 1050 Printer's Number 1284
PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - Sponsors
PENNYCUICK, MARTIN, BAKER, BROWN, CULVER, BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO, LANGERHOLC, PHILLIPS-HILL, ARGALL, FARRY, VOGEL, COSTA, ROTHMAN, LAUGHLIN, SCHWANK, J. WARD, SANTARSIERO, ROBINSON, MALONE
Short Title
An Act amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in child protective services, further providing for exclusions from child abuse and for persons required to report suspected child abuse.
Memo Subject
Protecting Our Children in the Digital Age
