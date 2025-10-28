Senate Bill 1020 Printer's Number 1177

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - Sponsors GEBHARD, MALONE, BROWN, FONTANA, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, J. WARD, CULVER, COSTA, STEFANO, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN, HUTCHINSON, BAKER, ROBINSON, VOGEL, PICOZZI, COLEMAN

Short Title An Act amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further providing for resident license and fee exemptions.

Memo Subject Disabled Veteran Free Hunting License Fix

Generated 10/28/2025 04:47 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.