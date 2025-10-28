Submit Release
Senate Bill 1020 Printer's Number 1177

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - Sponsors

GEBHARD, MALONE, BROWN, FONTANA, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, J. WARD, CULVER, COSTA, STEFANO, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN, HUTCHINSON, BAKER, ROBINSON, VOGEL, PICOZZI, COLEMAN

Short Title

An Act amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further providing for resident license and fee exemptions.

Memo Subject

Disabled Veteran Free Hunting License Fix

