Concrete Repairs Scheduled in Lincoln, Union, and Yankton Counties

For Immediate Release: Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

Contact: Greg Rothschadl, Kevin Heiman, or Sam Caba, 605-668-2929

YANKTON, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says concrete repairs are scheduled to begin the week of Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 on the following highways noted below.

• Interstate 29 between mile markers 47 - 48 and mile markers 27 - 29

• S.D. Highway 46 between mile markers 364 - 365

• S.D. Highway 50 between mile markers 395 - 396 and mile markers 416 - 418

• U.S. Highway 81 between mile markers 3 - 5

The closures will reduce traffic down to one lane while the contractor completes the concrete repairs. Work is expected to take up to three weeks.

Motorists should be aware that speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph when workers are present and to 65 mph when workers are not present in this work zone.

