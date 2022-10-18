Illinois Department of Agriculture Issues Operational Permits to First Social Equity Infuser Licensees

SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) announced today that two licensees were issued operational Infuser permits and had successfully commenced business operations. Located in Pekin, Illinois, Krown is 51% woman-owned; MME, Inc., in Homewood, Illinois was also cleared to begin infusing operations. Both businesses are Social Equity licensees.





Under the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act (CRTA), Infuser licensees are able to directly incorporate cannabis or cannabis concentrate to produce a cannabis-infused product, such as edibles, vapes, and topicals. Of the 2021 licensing cohort, 67% of those licensees identified as Non-White and 100% are Qualified Social Equity Applicants.





"Congratulations to these teams on commencing business operations," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Thanks to the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act, we are transforming our state's cannabis industry into one that is equitable, accessible, and regulated—in large part because of social equity applicants. Here's to the first of many infuser licensees to open their doors."





"Illinois is committed to creating opportunities that elevate equity and shape emerging industries throughout our state," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "The Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act is a critical tool in our mission to creating equitable space in the growing cannabis industry through channels like Infusion Licenses, while providing jobs and boosting the economy. I join Governor Pritzker in congratulating these businesses for being the first social equity applicants with an Infusion License to open its doors and be part of this historic process. This is how we build the foundation for a path forward that uplifts all."





"After the ribbon cutting for the first Craft Grow earlier this month, I am thrilled to see our Infusing licenses coming onboard," said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. "We have seen this industry adapt and overcome a number of challenges these past two years, and with roughly two dozen others close to opening their doors, it's a time of great momentum and growth in the Illinois cannabis field."





Since 2021, the Department has issued 88 craft grow licenses, 54 infuser licenses, 189 transporter licenses, and approved 10 community colleges to participate in Community College Cannabis Vocational Training Pilot Program. These are in addition to the 21 existing Early Approval Adult Use Cultivation Centers, previously approved under the Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Program.





The full list of licensees is available on the department's website.



