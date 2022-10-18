Submit Release
Laredo Sector Border Patrol working in conjunction with DPS halted a human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station, working in conjunction with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), halted a human smuggling attempt in Laredo, Texas.

On October 15, DPS Troopers observed several people getting into a tractor trailer on Davy Ward Street.  The DPS Troopers interdicted what they believed to be illicit smuggling activity, detained 11 subjects, and requested assistance from Border Patrol agents. 

Upon arrival, agents conducted immigration inspections on all 11 subjects and determined they were undocumented and illegally present in the United States.  Additional inspections by the agents revealed that the subjects were from the countries of Mexico and Guatemala.  All were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol to be processed accordingly. 

Tractor trailer loads can have catastrophic consequences.  Thanks to the vigilant work of Texas DPS Troopers and Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents, these undocumented individuals were spared the real possibility of a tragedy. 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

