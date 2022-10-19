Greenlight Distribution’s Experience In Cannabis Cultivation Is The Key To Its Customers’ Success

Travis Farrell, President of Greenlight Distribution Greenlight Distribution Logo Paul Klink, Sales Director of Greenlight Distribution

The Greenlight Distribution sales team boasts an average of more than 10 years of experience per person in cannabis cultivation.

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More growers are choosing Greenlight Distribution because of its staff’s extensive expertise in cannabis cultivation.

While many companies sell hydroponic equipment and products, Greenlight exclusively serves commercial cannabis cultivators. And Greenlight requires all sales staff to have extensive real-world cannabis cultivation experience.

As a result, the Greenlight sales team boasts an average of more than 10 years of experience per person in cannabis cultivation. This allows Greenlight to understand and serve cannabis cultivators better than its competitors, especially during challenging market conditions.

“We are cannabis people for cannabis people,” said Travis Farrell, President of Greenlight Distribution. “Experience counts in the cannabis industry. Everyone on our team understands cannabis cultivation and the cannabis industry because we have been in the industry for years. It’s that experience that sets us apart.”

“Other companies know tomatoes and flowers. That's fine. We know cannabis,” said Paul Klink, Sales Director of Greenlight Distribution. “We are all growers ourselves. Everyone on our sales staff knows soil, lights, pests, humidity, cloning... and we know how to grow a cultivation business. That’s why more cannabis cultivators across the U.S. trust Greenlight.”

Each Greenlight Territory Rep also has access to one of the largest cannabis research and development sources in the industry and helpful tools to optimize grows.

Travis Farrell, the President of Greenlight Distribution, has 15 years of cannabis cultivation experience. Starting as a hobby grower in California, Travis has worked as a manager for a major grow light manufacturer and as sales director for Hawthorne Gardening's entire northwest U.S. region. Farrell also worked in international sales, consulting for cultivators in South America, Europe and Australia.

Paul Klink, Greenlight’s Sales Director, started his career in commercial real estate brokerage before transitioning into cannabis site selection for cannabis businesses looking to open warehouse and retail locations. His involvement in the Colorado medical caregiver program and his local chapter of Colorado NORML led to a successful career in cannabis equipment sales.

Danny Roach, a Greenlight Territory Rep, brings 15 years of groundbreaking cannabis experience to Greenlight's sales team, including years as the owner of cannabis businesses. Danny founded Colorado Caregiving, a business that helped military veterans and other medical cannabis patients cultivate their own cannabis. He spent seven years as the cultivation operations and product director for a cannabis boutique. He also served as general manager of Ganja Gourmet, America's first marijuana restaurant dispensary. Now he uses that experience to serve Greenlight’s customers.

Jessey Chaboudy, another Greenlight Territory Rep, worked as a territory manager for the largest hydroponics equipment suppliers in the country, serving cannabis cultivators in the Midwest and East Coast.

Justin Rider, a Territory Rep based in Humboldt, California - "The Motherland of Cannabis" - has worked in the cannabis industry full-time for 10 years. He previously served cannabis cultivators with LUXX Lighting, Athena Nutrients, and Hawthorne Gardening. He has also run a cloning business and has been a cultivator himself, growing cannabis indoors, outdoors, and in greenhouses.

Territory Rep Stephen Snow has been growing cannabis for two decades. He owned and operated a dispensary in Oklahoma, worked in a cultivation facility in the Sooner State, and has experience in retail hydroponics. He also served cultivators as a sales rep for LUXX Lighting and Athena Agriculture.

These experiences are typical of Greenlight’s growing sales team.

This experience means that commercial cannabis cultivators trust Greenlight to provide expert consultation throughout the year.

“Our customers trust us for more than low prices and dependable service,” said Travis Farrell, President of Greenlight Distribution. “They know that everyone on the Greenlight Team has experience in cannabis cultivation. That's what makes Greenlight unique. That's why we are the cultivators' choice.”