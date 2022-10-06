Greenlight Distribution celebrates “Croptober” with special services and offers for cannabis cultivators

Cannabis cultivators refer to October as “Croptober” because it is the month that outdoor growers have traditionally harvested their plants.

The total U.S. economic impact from legal marijuana sales in 2022 is expected to reach $99 billion, up more than 20% from 2021.”
DENVER, COLORADO, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenlight Distribution is helping commercial cannabis cultivators celebrate “Croptober” with special services and money-saving offers all month.

Cannabis cultivators refer to October as “Croptober” because it is the month that outdoor growers have traditionally harvested their plants. From late September through early November, cultivators are busy harvesting, hanging, trimming, and storing their cannabis crops.

And although indoor growers are not as dependent on the seasons as outdoor growers, they still celebrate the spirit of Croptober.

Croptober is not just an important event for cultivators, it is a huge boost for the country's economy. Experts expect legal marijuana sales in the U.S. will reach $33 billion by the end of 2022. Furthermore, the total U.S. economic impact from legal marijuana sales in 2022 is expected to reach $99 billion, up more than 20% from 2021. The economic impact of legal cannabis is predicted to grow to $155 billion by 2026.

That is why Greenlight is offering low prices on the products and equipment that cultivators need most during harvest time.

Cultivators can now find low Croptober pricing on buckers, shredders, trimmers, storage and waste bags, trim bins, drying racks, gloves, scissors, extractors, rail and conveyor systems, and more products that help them bring their cannabis from fields and grow rooms to market.

In addition, cultivators can save up to 10% off advertised prices on harvesting equipment by joining the Greenlight Cultivator Club. Members receive additional discounts on more than 6,000 products, V.I.P. service, and exclusive financing offers.

Greenlight can also help cultivators expand their businesses with equipment financing and working capital at favorable rates.

Croptober is also a perfect time to plan ahead and enroll in Greenlight DIRECT, the monthly consumable subscription program that automatically ships nutrients and grow media each month. Greenlight’s experts work with cultivators to customize a detailed consumables plan for the year. This ensures that cultivators get a dependable supply and get the right products at the right time all year long. Cultivators save up to 40% on their consumables with Greenlight’s pricing.

Greenlight Distribution is a leading seller of controlled environment agriculture products and a direct lender to commercial cannabis cultivators in the United States. The company sells more than 6,000 cultivation products, and offers product financing for qualified customers. As a direct lender to the cannabis industry, it provides debt capital to finance large purchases, manage cash flow, expand operations, and grow cannabis businesses. Greenlight Distribution also provides expert consulting services for the cannabis industry.

