Greenlight Distribution Welcomes Travis Farrell as New President

As President, Farrell will oversee operations that include sales of cannabis cultivation products and equipment and coordinate multiple corporate partnerships.

Greenlight has uniquely positioned itself as the most experienced and trusted source for commercial cannabis cultivators”
— Travis Farrell, President of Greenlight Distribution

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenlight Distribution is pleased to announce Travis Farrell as its new president. As an innovative leader, Farrell brings a wealth of cannabis cultivation experience and a passion for promoting the cannabis industry in the U.S.

“The addition of Travis as President reflects our vision for growth over the next decade,” said Dennis O’Carroll, Founder and CEO of Greenlight Distribution. “His experience and leadership in growing markets will help us cement our leadership position as the legal U.S. cannabis industry continues expansion into new regions.”

Farrell comes to Greenlight from Hawthorne Gardening. Hawthorne is the world’s largest vertically integrated manufacturer, direct seller and service provider dedicated to servicing North America’s licensed producers and hydroponics retail industry.

Farrell was the Sales Director for Hawthorne Gardening's Northwest Region, serving pioneering cannabis markets in California, Washington, Oregon and Colorado. He also worked in international sales, growing the brand's market in South America, Europe and Australia.

“I am excited to join Greenlight Distribution’s growing team as President,” Farrell said. “Greenlight has uniquely positioned itself as the most experienced and trusted source for commercial cannabis cultivators. My goal is to build on the team’s achievements as we expand our services to match the growing cannabis industry.”

Dennis O’Carroll will continue to serve as CEO and founder of Greenlight Distribution. O’Carroll and Farrell will join forces to build a stronger company with the support of Greenlight’s team and customers.

As President, Farrell will oversee operations that include sales of more than 6,000 cultivation products and equipment. He will also coordinate corporate partnerships that allow Greenlight to provide equipment financing and working capital, energy rebates, and design/build services to commercial cannabis cultivators in the United States.

Greenlight Distribution is a leading seller of controlled environment agriculture products and a direct lender to commercial cannabis cultivators in the United States. The company sells more than 6,000 cultivation products, and offers product financing for qualified customers. As a direct lender to the cannabis industry, it provides debt capital to finance large purchases, manage cash flow, expand operations, and grow cannabis businesses. Greenlight Distribution also provides expert consulting services for the cannabis industry.

