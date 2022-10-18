Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Holiday Sales Expected to Increase
Despite the current state of the economy, it looks like sales will stay positive during the November-January holiday season.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holiday sales projections estimate a 4 to 6 percent increase this year.
— Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International
“Deloitte sees holiday sales increasing from $1.45 trillion to $1.47 trillion,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “Online sales could see a 12.8 to 14.3 percent increase with total sales increasing by $4 billion.”
Mastercard SpendingPulse annual holiday forecast projects a 7.1 percent increase in retail sales if the auto sector is excluded.
Gould said 74 percent of American adults plan to spend the same amount of money or more this holiday season.
“The American economy keeps showing its resilience,” Gould said. “Despite the current state of the economy, it looks like sales will stay positive during the November-January holiday season,” he added.
“This is especially good news for domestic and international health and wellness companies that want to expand their sales in the U.S.,” Gould said. “CEOs and owners of product manufacturers are watching the economy closely.
“At NPI, we help these companies increase their sales in the U.S. or launch new products,” he added. “We work with product manufacturers that have developed the next generation of innovative products that consumers want.”
To help health and wellness brands, Gould developed his “Evolution of Distribution” system that places all the necessary services for product launches under NPI control.
“NPI’s proprietary “Evolution of Distribution” system provides a cost-effective and efficient method to reach American consumers,” Gould said. “We offer sales, marketing, and logistical operations together, which allows us to manage all aspects of the product launch.”
Gould said product manufacturers know consumers are more focused on their health because of the past two years.
“Retailers are looking for the latest ‘it’ product that will help consumers,” he added. “Our job is to promote these types of health and wellness brands.”
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States.
Gould, a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
