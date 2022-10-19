Symplify names Stephen A. Crystal, President of Symplify US as part of North American Growth Plan

Symplify Names President of Symplify US Press Release Icon

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symplify, the market leader in CRM and AI cloud solutions, has increased its focus on the North American casino and iGaming market and has created a US entity, Symplify US, naming Stephen A. Crystal as President of Symplify US. Crystal will carry this responsibility while continuing to serve as Founder and CEO of SCCG Management.

Symplify's CEO, Robert Kimber said: "As part of the Symplify story, I am pleased to welcome the next and natural step of Symplify, establishing a permanent presence within the continental United States. The gaming market in the US is becoming home away from home for Symplify technology. We meet like-minded innovators who need a platform that understands the marriage of traditional casino entertainment and the expectation of the newly transitioned digital user. Applying our thorough understanding of the digital gaming market, together with SCCG’s close knit relationship with brick-and-mortar casinos, has proven to be very successful. Establishing a US base with my friend and colleague Stephen Crystal in charge, is an exciting and self-evident opportunity for Symplify.”

Symplify, through its continued development of a suite of new products based on analysis of current market demand, seeks to increase its efforts to put these new capabilities in the hands of US brick-and-mortar and online gaming operators.

SCCG Management Founder and CEO Stephen Crystal said, "The powerful capabilities created by the Symplify suite of solutions – powered by AI and Machine Learning – are not only industry-leading, but they're also industry firsts. A decade ago, AI was a marketing term broadly plastered across products to draw unwarranted attention to the emergent technology. Today, machine learning has graduated from being the true technology powerhouse across sectors like health care, finance, retail sales, travel, and social media. Symplify is the only CRM solution provider that has leveraged Machine Learning as the anchor for casino gaming operators. Now it falls to the team at Symplify US to help share the power of the Symplify solution with North American casino gaming operators. We want to let their marketing teams know that we have a CRM solution that adds value without the cost of too much labor, time, and attention."

The advancements made to support North American casino gaming have been showcased at SBC and, most recently, at G2E and have met with solid approval by industry leaders."

Symplify knows that in iGaming CRM, there is never any shortage of ideas within marketing teams. The shortfall comes at execution. Symplify is the single CRM Ecosystem that provides gaming operators across ten communication channels. Symplify brings to the table, exactly what you need from your CRM platform:

- Razor-sharp real-time integration

- Churn prevention and AI automation as standard

- Customer lifecycle planning

- Cohort analysis and segmentation

- Geolocation campaign starts

- On page AI personalization

- Deliverability guarantees for both Email and SMS

Symplify has a portfolio of hundreds of gaming customers, and its users say:

- "Symplify has enabled the management of entire customer lifecycles and marketing automation without the need for big CRM teams."

- "It's very simple to learn without any prior CRM, technical or HTML knowledge."

- "It's got a great user experience, logical steps, and everything's easy to find."

- "The Expertise pages give full guidance on everything with simple step-by-step and video instructions."

- "The Symplify Email editor is by far the best. You can drag and drop and build a beautiful email in just minutes."

ABOUT SYMPLIFY

Symplify is an award-winning SaaS company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in Malta, Italy, Spain, Denmark, USA, Hong Kong, and Canada. With over 20 years in the industry, Symplify creates truly personalized player experiences through an AI-driven CRM ecosystem featuring cutting-edge technology, where customers are in control of their own data. Their success stems from working closely with their customers and developing features enabling the CRM team to be best in class. Symplify brings you the future of iGaming CRM, now.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a consultancy specializing in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

ABOUT STEPHEN A. CRYSTAL

Stephen A. Crystal was, from 1992 - 2000 top USA gaming regulatory and licensing Attorney for casinos, riverboats, and tribal gaming. From 2000 – 2006, Crystal was the owner and operator of several casinos on Fremont Street, in Las Vegas, NV, as President and co-Founder of Barrick Gaming, employing thousands and managing 2500 hotel rooms and 250,000 square feet of gaming in six properties. From 2007 - 2018 Stephen Crystal served in several senior executive roles in the gaming industry and made numerous gaming technology investments and exits, including ETGs and Esports. From 2019 to the present, Stephen Crystal built Las Vegas-based SCCG Management into the largest worldwide boutique advisory firm for iGaming, sports betting, and casino operations in 11 countries. During this period, Stephen also served as Head of North America Development for Betfred Sportsbook USA, opening up close to 20 statewide markets.

