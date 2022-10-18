CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE IS SET TO ILLUMINATE
Tickets on sale...FOUR shows at the Kansas City Music Hall...November 25-27
A new set of eyes should be added to my Christmas list…there’s no way the stunts I witnessed onstage actually happened as most of them aren’t humanly possible.”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is set to dazzle Kansas City audiences with its acclaimed and whimsical holiday spectacular! As the nation’s premier family holiday tradition, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will convey the magic of the holiday season through a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts. Tickets are now on sale for FOUR unforgettable performances at the Kansas City Music Hall.
— Dayton Daily News
As lights dim and the music swells, audiences will have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads as a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life. Broadway World exclaims, “Lose yourself for 90 minutes and go back to those wonderful dreams you had as a kid.”
Featuring an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more, the Dayton Daily News proclaims, “A new set of eyes should be added to my Christmas list…there’s no way the stunts I witnessed onstage actually happened as most of them aren’t humanly possible.”
Imaginative and fun for the whole family, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an original music score including new twists on seasonal favorites such as “Deck the Halls,” “Winter Wonderland,” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers, and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child’s eye on the most magical of nights. Amidst a backdrop of new sets, scenery, and storylines, this family-friendly production is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is affordably priced with tickets starting at $31 and will perform FOUR shows at The Kansas City Music Hall from November 25-27 (Fri - 7:30 pm, Sat - 3 pm, 7:30p, Sun - 1 pm). Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 816.513.5000
For more information, visit: www.cirquedreams.com or Robb Yagmin at robb@pspublicrelations.com or 913.908.0028
About Cirque Dreams
The Cirque Dreams franchise is a globally recognized entertainment brand that has produced shows for Broadway, theatre tours, casinos, theme parks, resorts, cruise lines, and venues worldwide. Since 1993 over 50 million people have experienced a Cirque Dreams show garnering critical acclaim from USA Today, Associated Press, the New York Times, and Today Show. Cirque Dreams is critically acclaimed for imagining, creating, and producing whimsical theatrical spectacles of a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts.
Cirque Dreams Holidaze will tour the United States in over 40 cities in 2022.
Cirque Dreams is a Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group Company. For more information, visit https://cirquedreams.com/
Robb Yagmin
PSPR
robb@pspublicrelations.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other