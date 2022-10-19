Viking Pest Control Offers Year-Round Pest Prevention
Company helps prevent Fall and Overwintering Pests
Besides creating an unclean feeling, cockroaches and other overwintering pests carry several diseases and can cause sanitation problems, especially when it comes to food safety and air quality.”BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As autumn replaces summer and outdoor temperatures begin to drop, pests such as stink bugs, cluster flies, roaches, and mice begin their search for comfortable indoor accommodations. This is why homeowners typically see an increase in their activity. Common fall pests access human dwellings for easy access to food, warmth, and shelter as they prepare to overwinter. Because of their small size, they can slip unnoticed into your home through tiny cracks, holes, and other openings. Before you know it, you've got a house full of unwanted guests just in time for the holidays. Fortunately, pest control strategies exist to minimize or even eliminate their presence. Here's what you need to know about keeping pests from taking over your indoor home environment.
— Pest Management Professional Eric Gunner
"Cockroaches and other fall and overwintering pests can be a major concern in homes and businesses," says Pest Management Professional Eric Gunner. "Besides being unsightly and creating an unclean feeling, cockroaches, especially, carry several diseases and can cause real sanitation problems, especially when it comes to food safety and air quality."
Seal Up Entry Points
Proactively sealing up all possible entry points is the most effective way of preventing pest problems from occurring in the first place. Carefully inspect your home exterior for potential access points and seal them. Don't just check at ground level, though — rodents can scale walls if they suspect there's something in it for them. Repair any tears in door and window screens, no matter how small.
If pests are particularly pervasive in your area, consider asking your local pest control company for advice and assistance pest-proofing your home. Treatments are available for hard-to-reach areas, and trained pest control technicians are skilled at identifying potential access points homeowners often overlook.
Remove Outdoor Pest Habitat
Clutter in the form of vegetative debris such as fallen foliage, overgrown shrubbery, perennials in the process of dying back for the winter, standing water, and even outdoor furniture can serve as a temporary habitat for persistent fall pests, so be sure to tidy up around your home's exterior. Don't forget the gutters — these are easy to overlook, but pests, from rodents to ants, are drawn to them because they provide superior cover.
Remove Indoor Food Sources
Many pests, particularly ants and rodents, have an uncanny ability to zero in on food sources. Make sure your home interior is free of temptations such as stray crumbs and overflowing garbage pails. If you feed your pets indoors, be sure to remove any leftover food after they've had their meals.
Get Professional Help
Getting rid of pest infestations is difficult once they've become established in your home. DIY pest protection doesn't always provide the best results; that is why Viking offers year-round home protection plans and overwintering pest services. Contact Viking Pest Control for more information on how our home protection plans keep your indoor environment pest-free for the holidays and beyond.
