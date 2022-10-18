Enerlites Heavy-Duty Outdoor Receptacle Box

Submit Release
The Enerlites 50-amp Outdoor Receptacle Box is a heavy-duty NEMA 14-50R power outlet box.

IRVINE, CA, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Enerlites 50-amp Outdoor Receptacle Box is a heavy-duty NEMA 14-50R power outlet box. Designed to be used outdoors and features a 100% galvanized steel enclosure to protect the receptacle from long-term wear and tear caused by exposure to outdoor elements. An additional protective coating ensures it is resistant to heat and heavy impacts, as well as year-round weather conditions.

The enclosure features a lockable cover design to prevent damage and tampering. It’s constructed with a heavy-duty thermoplastic material that is resistant to damage caused by heat, hard impacts, and year-round weather conditions. The in-use design allows the box to be closed and locked, even with a NEMA 14-50P plug inserted.

The weatherproof box features a 66500 NEMA 14-50R receptacle built right into the enclosure. The spacious in-use design ensures that there is enough room for large plugs and necessary wiring.

About Enerlites

Consumer needs and evolving technology standards are the driving forces of innovation and production at Enerlites. We develop patented lighting control and wiring devices for residential, industrial, and commercial use that have high-quality energy efficiency and apply cutting-edge technology. The Enerlites team is committed to offering modern solutions that ease installation and transform spaces from merely functional to highly effective.

