Farewell Adil Bayyan, Manager Of Kool & The Gang (Updated)
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bell family sadly announce the departure of Adil Bayyan, manager of the Grammy winning Kool & the Gang. Mr. Bayyan passed during the early morning hours of Saturday, October 15th in a head-on auto collision near his home of Middletown, Delaware. He was 67.
Adil’s passing was confirmed by Tia Sinclair, business manager for Kool & the Gang.
“(Adil) has been by my side since we were children and never left,” said Robert Kool Bell, co-founder/leader of Kool & the Gang.. “He took this musical journey with my brother, Ronald Khalis Bell, and I and watched us make music with my mother’s pans to making music for the world.”
Born and raised in Youngstown, Ohio, Bayyan (born Frank Jackson) migrated to Jersey City, NJ, to live with his cousins Kool and Khalis. He formed the band Forecast with brothers Amir and Royal, while serving as a road manager for Kool & the Gang.
A songwriter for legends such as the Chi-lites and session drummer for Gloria Gaynor, Adil became the manager for the hit making Color Me Badd in 1987 after the quartet auditioned for his cousin, Kool & the Gang co-founder/leader Robert Kool Bell. By 1991, the group had three top ten hits and six Top 40 hits by the middle of the decade. Adil went on to manage the Messingers songwriting team (who supplied tunes to Justin Bieber and Chris Brown) as well as discover hit makers such as Grammy winning recording artist Pink and the vocal group, Solo.,
Adil managed Kool & the Gang for twenty-five years until his passing.
Adil Bayyan is survived by his wife, Tyrea, seven sons and three daughters, his mother Mary Ellen Jackson, grandchildren and several relatives.
Other