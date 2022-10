Williston Barracks // Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1006274

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 9/16/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Victoria Griffin

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

VICTIM: Sabrina Kingsbury

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex County Jail, Lewis NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police investigated a simple assault between two inmates at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility. The assault took place on September 16, 2022. Griffin struck Kingsbury several times with her fists. Kingsbury has since been moved to a different facility, located in New York. Griffin was issued a citation for simple assault.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/29/22 at 0815hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.