Live in LA Love to Party for Good Join The Club and Enjoy Music Festival Rewards

Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds by helping companies hire talented professionals. And rewards referrals with travel to Music Festivals.

Love to Party for Good Join the Club, Just Partcipate in R4G's Referral Program to Enjoy All-Inclusive iHeart Radio Music Festival Trip to Vegas!”
— Carlos Kickass Founder, Recruiting for Good (R4G)
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact; funding work programs for kids that prepare them for life.

Recruiting for Good launches sweet travel reward Love to Party for Good.

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals with All-Inclusive Music Festival Trips; enjoy flights, stay at best hotels, and VIP tickets.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Love to Party for Good...Join The Club...Participate in our referral program to help us fund kids' gigs (meaningful work programs); and earn the sweetest all-inclusive trip to party at 2023 iHeart Radio Music Festival in Vegas."

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.WeMakeaPositiveImpact.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

Love to Party for Good...Join the Club...Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund gigs for kids; earn the sweetest reward All-Inclusive trip to experience the Best Music Festivals in Vegas (rewarding flights, hotel, and VIP Tickets). #lovetopartyforgood #partyinvegas #iheartradio #musicfestival #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood To learn more visit www.LovetoPartyforGood.com

