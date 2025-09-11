Recruiting for Good is Launching Three Sweet Parties Celebrating Women for Good

Sweet women party this Saturday; must RSVP to guarantee spot for The Sweetest Party in LA Launching on Saturday at 12pm. Perfectly designed for women 40+ Kickass that love to meet like valued Westsiders RSVP at LovetoPartyforGood.com Love to Celebrate Women and Party for Good? Join the Club www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Celebrations Made for You! Love to celebrate Paris in LA, Meet Like Valued Women, attend sweet women brunch party in the valley to meet Jen The Rosé Social Club Co-Founder RSVP at LovetoPartyforGood.com celebrations made for you!

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring experiential, fulfilling and intimate learning parties for women 40+ to create alike-valued sweet community.

Love to Celebrate Women and Party for Good? Join The club!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to fund sweet parties celebrating women.Recruiting for Good is launching Love to Party for Good ; intimate valued filled celebrations for women 40+ who love to learn, have authentic fulfilling experiences, and meet like-valued women in LA.Sweet women parties will be sponsored and hosted at fine dining restaurants on the Westside that celebrate women; and at the sweetest shops on the Westside. In the Spring of 2026, Recruiting for Good will sponsor Intimate parties at a private residence in The San Fernando Valley ( The Rosé Social Club Women looking to attend sponsored parties need to RSVP with sara(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "For the last 15 years, Recruiting for Good has created over 100 Beauty, Chocolate, Fashion, and Fine Dining Parties for Women in LA!"Recruiting for Good’s Signature Parties1. Beauty Books Chocolate 2. Sweet Women Brunch3. The Rosé Social ClubAboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions; helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund The Sweetest Gigs (a meaningful work program for talented kids)! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!To self-fund The Sweetest Gigs, Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff; that result in a hire with The Sweetest 3- Year-Treats; Beauty + Dining + Parties www.3YearTreats.com Beauty + Dining + Parties.Viva La Buena Vida is a private social dining club for Westsiders 40+ that love Telefèric Barcelona; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn 3 years of dining at restaurant (earn Three $1000 gift cards perfect for sharing and gifting). Club Members enjoy invite only bi-monthly parties, a bottle of sangria every month, and a box of Beverly Hills chocolates. www.VivaLaBuenaVida.com People that successfully earn a 3-year-treat (or wellness benefit); can attend any invite only Party for Good (meaningful fulfilling experiences, sponsored by Recruiting for Good). www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Celebrations made for you.Are you a sweet 40+ woman who lives in The Valley and loves to Party? Join The Rosé Social Club. Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn a sweet three-year-treat; club membership for 3 years and invite only celebrations at a private residence in the valley (enjoy catered food from the sweetest restaurants, sweet swag bags, and more perks). www.TheRoséSocialClub.com Made especially for you.

