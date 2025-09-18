Staffing Agency Recruiting for Good Launch Love to Party for Good Celebrations

Love to Party and Drink for Good; attend The Sweetest party made for you. Bring a book that made a difference in your life to exchange and earn treats best smoothies on The Westside www.LovetoDrinkforGood.com Good for You & Community Too! Love to Party and Drink for Good; attend The Sweetest party made for you. Bring a book that made a difference in your life to exchange and earn treats best smoothies on The Westside www.LovetoDrinkforGood.com Good for You & Community Too! September 27 in Santa Monica Love to learn the ins and outs of getting published attend sweet sponsored brunch this Saturday September 21st www.SweetWomenBrunch.com The Party Made Just for You! Love to Party and Support Girls Work Program? Join The Beauty Foodie Club to do both. Members enjoy the sweetest beauty, dining, and parties. TheBeautyFoodieClub.com Made Just for You! Love to Party and Celebrate Women Too? Attend 3 days to party; we're celebrating the launch of The Beauty Foodie Social Club on Montana Avenue with 3 sweet parties (Sept 26, 27, 28). www.3DaystoParty.com Made Just for You!

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is creating, and sponsoring value filled celebrations that build community; and make a positive impact in people's lives.

Love to Party for Good? Join the club! Meet someone new, learn something new; attend the sweetest parties made for you and your mom too!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to self-fund meaningful parties in the community, Girls Design Tomorrow™ (a meaningful work program for talented teens in LA). And The Beauty Foodie Social Club.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "For over 15 years, Recruiting for Good has created value filled parties for kids, men, and women. We are adding new parties to fulfill a greater purpose; build a meaningful community." Love to party for good are one hour value filled celebrations combining creative fine dining (in a private setting) and food parties for adults who seek to learn something new, meet new friends with shared values, and be fulfilled.Attendees need to participate to gain entry to parties and earn rewards.3 Sweet New Parties1. Love to Drink for Good ; Recruiting for Good is hosting parties at LA's healthiest smoothie shops.2. Sweet Women Brunch; Recruiting for Good is sponsoring fine dining parties every month to connect sweet women to leading passionate thought leaders who love to share their wisdom in an intimate setting, while enjoying the sweetest dining in LA.3. iLovetoCookforYou; is a private party reserved for members of The Beauty Foodie Club, and The Rosé Social Club.Carlos Cymerman adds; "To gain entry to Love to drink for Good Parties (and enjoy treats), and Sweet Women Brunch; attendees need to bring a book that made a difference in their life and exchange it with someone else. The sweet Book exchange idea was inspired by Liz Kelly, Founder of The Goodie Book Awards."AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund The Sweetest Gigs (a meaningful work program for talented kids)! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!In an effort to self-fund The Sweetest Gigs (and Girls Design Tomorrow™), Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff; that result in a hire with The Sweetest 3 Year Treats; Beauty Foodie Club Membership + Fine Dining + Luxury Shopping www.The3YearTreats.com Made Just for You!Recruiting for Good is creating and hosting meaningful 1-hour social experiential and fulfilling celebrations at LA's Sweetest Restaurants and Shops to build community visit www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Good for You+Community Too"The sweet book exchange concept for Love to Party for Good celebrations was inspired by Liz Kelly, Founder of Goody Business Book Awards, and GOODY PR."ABOUT GOODY BUSINESS BOOK AWARDSAnyone can nominate books published within 5 years in 1-50 Categories here GoodyBusinessBookAwards.com.ABOUT GOODY PROUR CLIENTS - Kelly's Goody PR agency - works primarily with successful small businesses, CEOs, CMOs, experts & authors in health, wealth, leadership, entrepreneur, technology & entertainment industries on a monthly retainer to increase awareness, sales & results. www.goodypr.com What makes Goody PR unique is a coast-to-coast team of specialists who only work with 5 VIP clients at a time, so you’re our priority vs. getting lost working with a big agency. www.goodypr.com

