Sweet Women Brunch with Deb Eckerling on Saturday Learn to Get Published

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring sweet brunch party. Connecting women who love to get published with Debra Eckerling; who will share her wisdom and expertise.

Love to use your voice for good publish a book!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Saturday, September 20th at 11:30 am in Brentwood (Telefèric Barcelona Restaurant); Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 'Sweet Women Brunch' with Deb Eckerling to learn the ins and out of the publishing world.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; " Love to use your voice for Good ? Have you reached the upper echelons in life (work); ready to publish a meaningful book about your life story, experience, or wisdom; our sweet women brunch with Deb is perfect for you."Sweet women brunch is for 1 hour, please RSVP with with Deb(at)DEBMethod(dot)com today Brunch is on Saturday at Telefèric Barcelona in Brentwood (Paella will be served, no vegan options).Carlos Cymerman adds; "To gain entry to Sweet Women Brunch; attendees need to bring a book that made a difference in their life and exchange it with someone else."AboutDebra Eckerling is a book proposal strategist, author of Your Goal Guide and 52 Secrets for Goal-Setting and Goal-Getting, and host of the Book Proposal Podcast. She helps entrepreneurs, executives, and thought leaders craft winning book proposals without the stress. Check out her articles on WritersDigest.com, subscribe to her Book Proposals Simplified Substack, and connect with Deb on LinkedIn. Learn more at TheDEBMethod.com.Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund The Sweetest Gigs (a meaningful work program for talented kids)! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!In an effort to self-fund The Sweetest Gigs (and Girls Design Tomorrow™), Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff; that result in a hire with The Sweetest 3 Year Treats; Beauty Foodie Club Membership + Fine Dining + Luxury Shopping www.The3YearTreats.com Made Just for You!Recruiting for Good is creating and hosting meaningful 1-hour social experiential and fulfilling celebrations at LA's Sweetest Restaurants and Shops to build community visit www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Good for You+Community Too"Sweet Women Brunch created and sponsored by Recruiting for Good (Sweet Women Brunch is a monthly party Celebrating women for GOOD!); by connecting sweet women to leading passionate thought leaders who love to share their wisdom in an intimate setting...while enjoying the sweetest dining in LA (this month enjoy paella at Telefèric Barcelona). We're building community thru creative shared dining experiences!" www.SweetWomenBrunch.com Made Just for You!

The Book Proposal Podcast with Debra Eckerling

