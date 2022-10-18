Purple Heart Homes Announces Keynote Speaker for Annual Take That Hill Event
Alongside various food trucks, bands, and nationwide sponsors, Tommy Rieman will be in attendance as the keynote speaker for Purple Heart Home's annual event.
We try our best to solve complex housing issues for disabled Veterans. It seems like a mountain too big to climb for them, and they need someone to do it on their behalf.”STATESVILLE, NC, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Purple Heart Homes is honored to welcome Tommy Rieman, Silver Star and Purple Heart recipient, to Statesville, NC for our annual Take That Hill event. Tommy Rieman’s story is one of immense sacrifice and selflessness. He embodies the idea of “no man left behind.” Purple Heart Homes aims to carry that mindset into our work with veterans every day, and we are humbled to have Mr. Rieman share his story and speak on behalf of veterans at this year’s Take That Hill,” said John Gallina, CEO and Co-Founder of Purple Heart Homes.
— Brad Borders
Three years ago, Purple Heart Homes’ Vice President of Outreach was inspired to create an event centered around cycling. As an homage to the Afghanistan mountains where fellow service-members valiantly fought and many never came home, Brad and a team of cyclists committed to riding up-and-down Barrett Mountain in Taylorsville, NC until they reached an elevation gain of 10,000 feet. While climbing the mountain, the cyclists carried flags in honor and memory of veterans and their caregivers.
“We try our best to solve complex housing issues for disabled Veterans by using our influence and know how to improve their lives when they don’t have the capacity to do so. It seems like a mountain too big to climb for them, and they need someone to do it on their behalf. I just felt like the name of the event fit perfectly with what we were trying to accomplish,” said Brad Borders.
As Take That Hill grew in popularity and size, Purple Heart Homes expanded the event to host three different cycling routes. The event has been moved to Southern Distilling Co. in order to provide space and entertainment for sponsors and spectators. Alongside various local food trucks, bands, and nationwide sponsors, Tommy Rieman will be in attendance as the keynote speaker.
The Silver Star is one of the most prestigious military combat decorations that can be awarded to a member of the United States Armed Forces. It is awarded for gallantry in action. Sergeant Tommy Rieman, a United States Army veteran, was presented with the Silver Star after exercising great devotion to his country and fellow soldiers during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
During a convoy operation in Iraq, Sergeant Rieman's three vehicle convoy was ambushed with rocket-propelled grenades, three IEDs, and various rounds of gunfire. Sergeant Rieman used his own body to protect his gunner and began returning fire. He suffered 2 bullet wounds and 11 shrapnel wounds. Regardless of the wounds endured, Sergeant Rieman took charge and moved the convoy out of enemy exposure. The convoy encountered a smaller enemy element, and Sergeant Rieman directed his men to return fire and succeeded in suppressing the attack. Afterwards, Sergeant Rieman set up a defensive perimeter so that a medical team could extract the wounded. All eight soldiers that were part of the convoy operation made it home alive. It was Sergeant Rieman’s dedication to ensuring the safety of his fellow soldiers, while placing his own life on the line, that resulted in President Bush’s presentation of the Silver Star.
On October 22, 2022, community members are encouraged to join Purple Heart Homes and keynote speaker, Tommy Reiman, at the annual Take That Hill event to support the mission of Purple Heart Homes with the goal of ensuring every veteran has a safe place to call home.
Thank you to the following 2022 Take That Hill Sponsors: Hardcore Hammers, FOX Sports, Edward Jones, Southern Distilling Company, God Sent the Dog, Wayne Brothers, Piedmont Veterans Assistance Council, Crossroads Cycling, Bryton Computer, Hand-up Gloves, Woody and Wilcox, and Project Echelon.
