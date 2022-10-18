'Definitely' by Def Leppard Now Available for VIP Pre-Order

DEFINITELY: The Official Story of Def Leppard, the band's signed, limited-edition anthology, is now available to order. Offering fans the first-ever official history of Def Leppard, Definitely is narrated by the band and illustrated with hundreds of photographs and items of memorabilia from their personal archives.
'We had balls and we were naive, in a good way. We just went out there, full throttle...' - Joe Elliott
The band's wide-ranging account chronicles Def Leppard's incredible story, from rehearsing in a factory in Sheffield to playing sell-out stadium tours around the world. The 62,000-word manuscript has been gathered from extensive new interviews with current band members, as well from archive interviews with Steve Clark and Pete Willis. And, with unlimited access to the Def Leppard Vault, Definitely presents a staggering collection of over 1,500 items of memorabilia and photography.
'Coming up during the punk era helped us because there were only a couple of bands playing our type of music. People probably took more notice of us because we stood out.' - Rick Savage
The DEFINITELY limited edition of only 1,500 copies comes in two formats, Collector and Deluxe copies, each individually numbered and hand-signed by the band.
Numbered 351 to 1,500, the Collector copies are 3/4 quarter bound in black vegan leather, with a portrait of the band printed on an aluminium plate front cover. Presented in a clamshell box, the interior holds the specially pressed 7" single containing two previously unreleased live recordings. A compartment under the book includes a cloth bag containing five Diamond Star Halos guitar picks and three replica tour passes.
Numbered 1 to 350, the Deluxe copies are fully bound in black vegan leather, with an inset aluminium plate on the front, printed with a portrait of the band. Presented in a clamshell box, the interior holds the specially pressed 7" single containing two previously unreleased live recordings. A compartment under the book includes five Diamond Star Halos guitar picks and three replica tour passes.
Exclusive to the Deluxe copies is a signed and numbered photographic print of Def Leppard on stage at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert, Wembley Stadium, 20 April 1992. Suitable for framing, the print is signed by Joe Elliott, Phil Collen, Rick Allen, Rick Savage and Vivian Campbell. Completing the Deluxe boxed set, a second recess under the book contains a collectible cassette of the band's latest studio album, Diamond Star Halos.
You just read:
'Definitely' by Def Leppard Now Available for VIP Pre-Order
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.