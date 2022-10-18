'Definitely' by Def Leppard Now Available for VIP Pre-Order

18 Oct 2022

Definitely is narrated by the band and illustrated with hundreds of photographs and items of memorabilia from their personal archives. DEFINITELY: The Official Story of Def Leppard , the band's signed, limited-edition anthology, is now available to order. Offering fans the first-ever official history of Def Leppard,is narrated by the band and illustrated with hundreds of photographs and items of memorabilia from their personal archives.

'We had balls and we were naive, in a good way. We just went out there, full throttle...' - Joe Elliott

The band's wide-ranging account chronicles Def Leppard's incredible story, from rehearsing in a factory in Sheffield to playing sell-out stadium tours around the world. The 62,000-word manuscript has been gathered from extensive new interviews with current band members, as well from archive interviews with Steve Clark and Pete Willis. And, with unlimited access to the Def Leppard Vault, Definitely presents a staggering collection of over 1,500 items of memorabilia and photography.

'Coming up during the punk era helped us because there were only a couple of bands playing our type of music. People probably took more notice of us because we stood out.' - Rick Savage

The DEFINITELY limited edition of only 1,500 copies comes in two formats, Collector and Deluxe copies, each individually numbered and hand-signed by the band.

Diamond Star Halos guitar picks and three replica tour passes. Numbered 351 to 1,500, the Collector copies are 3/4 quarter bound in black vegan leather, with a portrait of the band printed on an aluminium plate front cover. Presented in a clamshell box, the interior holds the specially pressed 7" single containing two previously unreleased live recordings. A compartment under the book includes a cloth bag containing fiveguitar picks and three replica tour passes.

Diamond Star Halos guitar picks and three replica tour passes. Numbered 1 to 350, the Deluxe copies are fully bound in black vegan leather, with an inset aluminium plate on the front, printed with a portrait of the band. Presented in a clamshell box, the interior holds the specially pressed 7" single containing two previously unreleased live recordings. A compartment under the book includes fiveguitar picks and three replica tour passes.

Diamond Star Halos. Exclusive to the Deluxe copies is a signed and numbered photographic print of Def Leppard on stage at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert, Wembley Stadium, 20 April 1992. Suitable for framing, the print is signed by Joe Elliott, Phil Collen, Rick Allen, Rick Savage and Vivian Campbell. Completing the Deluxe boxed set, a second recess under the book contains a collectible cassette of the band's latest studio album,



