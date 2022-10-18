Tuesday, October 18
Carbon auctions will bring WA more money than predicted. Transportation could benefit
Washington state is likely to collect more than twice as much money from a new carbon credit system over the next three years as originally estimated, possibly setting the Legislature up to spend more on carbon reductions in its transportation and building sectors next session. Although the exact dollar amount the state will reap is uncertain, the new projections have given environmental and transportation advocates reason to hope that more can be spent on reducing emissions from heavy-duty vehicles like freight and garbage trucks, as well as toward converting homes to more energy-efficient heating and cooling systems like heat pumps. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Amanda Snyder)
$275M verdict for toxic exposures at Monroe school, adding to swelling cost
Ten students and parents who say they suffered serious neurological injuries from chemical exposure at a Monroe school have been awarded $275 million by a King County jury. The lawsuit against Bayer Pharmaceuticals — which owns chemical giant Monsanto, the manufacturer of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs — is the fourth to result in a multimillion-dollar verdict. The first three resulted in jury verdicts of $268 million distributed to 14 plaintiffs. In all, more than 200 students, parents and teachers from the Sky Valley Education Center, an alternative school in Snohomish County, have sued Monsanto over environmental contamination at the school. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Steve Ringman)
‘It’s easy, it’s fast’: Millions applied for student loan relief during early beta launch
President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government’s soft launch period over the weekend. He encouraged the tens of millions eligible for potential relief to visit studentaid.gov and touted the application form that the president said would take less than five minutes to complete. An early, “beta launch” version of the online form released late Friday handled the early stream of applications “without a glitch or any difficulty,” Biden said. Continue reading at The Associated Press. (Susan Walsh)
