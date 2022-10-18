Submit Release
Tuesday, October 18

A steady stream of cars on Interstate 5

Carbon auctions will bring WA more money than predicted. Transportation could benefit
Washington state is likely to collect more than twice as much money from a new carbon credit system over the next three years as originally estimated, possibly setting the Legislature up to spend more on carbon reductions in its transportation and building sectors next session. Although the exact dollar amount the state will reap is uncertain, the new projections have given environmental and transportation advocates reason to hope that more can be spent on reducing emissions from heavy-duty vehicles like freight and garbage trucks, as well as toward converting homes to more energy-efficient heating and cooling systems like heat pumps. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Amanda Snyder)

Aerial photo of Sky View Education Center

$275M verdict for toxic exposures at Monroe school, adding to swelling cost
Ten students and parents who say they suffered serious neurological injuries from chemical exposure at a Monroe school have been awarded $275 million by a King County jury. The lawsuit against Bayer Pharmaceuticals — which owns chemical giant Monsanto, the manufacturer of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs — is the fourth to result in a multimillion-dollar verdict. The first three resulted in jury verdicts of $268 million distributed to 14 plaintiffs. In all, more than 200 students, parents and teachers from the Sky Valley Education Center, an alternative school in Snohomish County, have sued Monsanto over environmental contamination at the school. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Steve Ringman)

President Joe Biden speaks about the student debt relief portal beta test with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona

‘It’s easy, it’s fast’: Millions applied for student loan relief during early beta launch
President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government’s soft launch period over the weekend. He encouraged the tens of millions eligible for potential relief to visit studentaid.gov and touted the application form that the president said would take less than five minutes to complete. An early, “beta launch” version of the online form released late Friday handled the early stream of applications “without a glitch or any difficulty,” Biden said. Continue reading at The Associated Press. (Susan Walsh)

Associated Press
Evacuation area shrinks near southwest Washington fire
Big ships in North Puget Sound asked to slow down for orcas
Bellingham Herald
Wildfire smoke can cause serious health problems, WA officials urge using N-95 masks
Opening up jobs to students by teaching other languages. Pasco program is ‘best’ in WA

Capital Press
Washington eyes stricter mask rule for outdoor workers

Columbian
Officials: Childhood vaccine rate down in Clark County, state
Pacific Northwest’s ‘trees of life’ are dying. Now we know why
Nakia Creek Fire at 1,565 acres; evacuation zones shrink

Courier-Herald
Ransomware attack continues to plague local MyChart users

Everett Herald
Finally, rain in the forecast for Western Washington
US Energy officials visit Everett nuclear research lab

News Tribune
Pierce County deputy fired 12 shots during deadly traffic stop. Did passenger go for gun?
Another Tacoma motel plans to convert to apartments. It is part of a nationwide trend
Opinion: Homeless encampments are inhumane. That’s why I sponsored Tacoma’s new buffer ban

New York Times
What You Need to Know About Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

Olympian
Port Commissioner Bob Iyall speaks out against proposed Thurston County airport
Change to student debt forgiveness plan could disqualify some Washington borrowers

Puget Sound Business Journal
Delinquent PPP loans are on the rise. Here’s what it means.
Alaska Airlines pilots ratify new union contract
Why remote work has been a game-changer for young workers

Seattle Times
Seattle bill aims to end ‘Wild West’ of tree cutting
Seattle social justice leader Garry Owens dies at 77
Carbon auctions will bring WA more money than predicted. Transportation could benefit (Fey, Liias)
Column: Grocery chain merger would affect majority of Seattle-area households

Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit County seeking churches to host winter homeless shelters

Spokesman Review
Spokane picks service provider for Trent Avenue homeless shelter
With few detox beds available in Spokane, state health department removes portion of license from provider in Spokane
Opinion: Helping Camp Hope residents find stability takes time and effort

Walla Walla Union Bulletin
Camouflaged cell towers now allowed in residential areas of Walla Walla

Washington Post
Immune-evading omicron variants are popping up all over the world
Retired U.S. generals, admirals take top jobs with Saudi crown prince
Desperate pleas and smuggled pills: A covert abortion network rises after Roe
What to know about the Nakia Creek Fire forcing thousands to evacuate

Yakima Herald-Republic
Kittitas County Jail receives $500,000 DOJ mental health grant
Editorial: Maybe this will get domestic offenders’ attention

KING 5 TV (NBC)
Western Washington wildfires continue to rage as air quality suffers
Pierce County prepares voting software tests, public viewing area for transparent voting process

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point
Air quality alerts extended as crews battle wildfires across the state

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Kent City Council to finalize camping ban ordinance aimed to improve public safety
Scrapped shelter plans in SODO needed more input from residents, King County officials say

KNKX Public Radio
Big ships transiting Puget Sound asked to slow down for orcas

KUOW Public Radio
Can WA build a new airport and meet its climate goals?
Seattle’s carbon pollution drops with covid. A rebound is expected
As safety nets expire, Seattle food banks expect more people to come through their doors

KXLY (ABC)
Packed In: City of Rathdrum passes ordinance to lower home prices, demand

Q13 TV (FOX)
Wildfire fighting strategy: Why some fires are left to burn, and what it means for air quality
Pierce County residents, fearful of losing homes, farms & wildlife, vow to fight airport proposal
Longer commutes are coming: WSDOT adjusts safety measures after rise in work zone crashes

Crosscut
Jehovah’s Witness church covered up child sex abuse, survivors say
Labor shortages, heat bring tough tides for WA shellfish farm

MyNorthwest
North Bend works to conserve water during driest weather in decades
Fire Marshall: Nakia Creek Fire was human-caused, seeking suspects
The Great Shakeout earthquake drill prepares WA

West Seattle Blog
Here’s why research vessel Thomas G. Thompson is off West Seattle today

Tuesday, October 18

