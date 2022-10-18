Tuesday, October 18

Carbon auctions will bring WA more money than predicted. Transportation could benefit

Washington state is likely to collect more than twice as much money from a new carbon credit system over the next three years as originally estimated, possibly setting the Legislature up to spend more on carbon reductions in its transportation and building sectors next session. Although the exact dollar amount the state will reap is uncertain, the new projections have given environmental and transportation advocates reason to hope that more can be spent on reducing emissions from heavy-duty vehicles like freight and garbage trucks, as well as toward converting homes to more energy-efficient heating and cooling systems like heat pumps. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Amanda Snyder)

$275M verdict for toxic exposures at Monroe school, adding to swelling cost

Ten students and parents who say they suffered serious neurological injuries from chemical exposure at a Monroe school have been awarded $275 million by a King County jury. The lawsuit against Bayer Pharmaceuticals — which owns chemical giant Monsanto, the manufacturer of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs — is the fourth to result in a multimillion-dollar verdict. The first three resulted in jury verdicts of $268 million distributed to 14 plaintiffs. In all, more than 200 students, parents and teachers from the Sky Valley Education Center, an alternative school in Snohomish County, have sued Monsanto over environmental contamination at the school. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Steve Ringman)

‘It’s easy, it’s fast’: Millions applied for student loan relief during early beta launch

President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government’s soft launch period over the weekend. He encouraged the tens of millions eligible for potential relief to visit studentaid.gov and touted the application form that the president said would take less than five minutes to complete. An early, “beta launch” version of the online form released late Friday handled the early stream of applications “without a glitch or any difficulty,” Biden said. Continue reading at The Associated Press. (Susan Walsh)

Associated Press

Evacuation area shrinks near southwest Washington fire

Big ships in North Puget Sound asked to slow down for orcas

Bellingham Herald

Wildfire smoke can cause serious health problems, WA officials urge using N-95 masks

Opening up jobs to students by teaching other languages. Pasco program is ‘best’ in WA

Capital Press

Washington eyes stricter mask rule for outdoor workers

Columbian

Officials: Childhood vaccine rate down in Clark County, state

Pacific Northwest’s ‘trees of life’ are dying. Now we know why

Nakia Creek Fire at 1,565 acres; evacuation zones shrink

Courier-Herald

Ransomware attack continues to plague local MyChart users

Everett Herald

Finally, rain in the forecast for Western Washington

US Energy officials visit Everett nuclear research lab

News Tribune

Pierce County deputy fired 12 shots during deadly traffic stop. Did passenger go for gun?

Another Tacoma motel plans to convert to apartments. It is part of a nationwide trend

Opinion: Homeless encampments are inhumane. That’s why I sponsored Tacoma’s new buffer ban

New York Times

What You Need to Know About Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

Olympian

Port Commissioner Bob Iyall speaks out against proposed Thurston County airport

Change to student debt forgiveness plan could disqualify some Washington borrowers

Puget Sound Business Journal

Delinquent PPP loans are on the rise. Here’s what it means.

Alaska Airlines pilots ratify new union contract

Why remote work has been a game-changer for young workers

Seattle Times

Seattle bill aims to end ‘Wild West’ of tree cutting

Seattle social justice leader Garry Owens dies at 77

Column: Grocery chain merger would affect majority of Seattle-area households

Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit County seeking churches to host winter homeless shelters

Spokesman Review

Spokane picks service provider for Trent Avenue homeless shelter

With few detox beds available in Spokane, state health department removes portion of license from provider in Spokane

Opinion: Helping Camp Hope residents find stability takes time and effort

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

Camouflaged cell towers now allowed in residential areas of Walla Walla

Washington Post

Immune-evading omicron variants are popping up all over the world

Retired U.S. generals, admirals take top jobs with Saudi crown prince

Desperate pleas and smuggled pills: A covert abortion network rises after Roe

What to know about the Nakia Creek Fire forcing thousands to evacuate

Yakima Herald-Republic

Kittitas County Jail receives $500,000 DOJ mental health grant

Editorial: Maybe this will get domestic offenders’ attention

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Western Washington wildfires continue to rage as air quality suffers

Pierce County prepares voting software tests, public viewing area for transparent voting process

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point

Air quality alerts extended as crews battle wildfires across the state

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Kent City Council to finalize camping ban ordinance aimed to improve public safety

Scrapped shelter plans in SODO needed more input from residents, King County officials say

KNKX Public Radio

Big ships transiting Puget Sound asked to slow down for orcas

KUOW Public Radio

Can WA build a new airport and meet its climate goals?

Seattle’s carbon pollution drops with covid. A rebound is expected

As safety nets expire, Seattle food banks expect more people to come through their doors

KXLY (ABC)

Packed In: City of Rathdrum passes ordinance to lower home prices, demand

Q13 TV (FOX)

Wildfire fighting strategy: Why some fires are left to burn, and what it means for air quality

Pierce County residents, fearful of losing homes, farms & wildlife, vow to fight airport proposal

Longer commutes are coming: WSDOT adjusts safety measures after rise in work zone crashes

Crosscut

Jehovah’s Witness church covered up child sex abuse, survivors say

Labor shortages, heat bring tough tides for WA shellfish farm

MyNorthwest

North Bend works to conserve water during driest weather in decades

Fire Marshall: Nakia Creek Fire was human-caused, seeking suspects

The Great Shakeout earthquake drill prepares WA

West Seattle Blog

Here’s why research vessel Thomas G. Thompson is off West Seattle today