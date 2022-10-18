Tigua and Agile Group USA Awarded USACE Enterprise Services Contract

Native American tribally owned SBA-Certified 8(a) SDB Tigua, & Agile Group, a woman-owned business, team to provide technical, project, & operational support.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tigua Facility Services, Inc., a Native American tribally owned SBA-Certified 8(a) Small Disadvantaged Business headquartered in El Paso, Texas, has proven success and experience providing technical instruction, course facilitation, and facilities maintenance and operations services. Agile Group USA provides government and commercial organizations with technical, project, and operational support services. The collaborative team primed by Tigua was awarded a US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) contract for Enterprise Services support. The program is designed to provide various services in support of the enterprise modernization program.

The Tigua team is collectively tasked with program and project data integration and management, Program and Project Management Information Systems, data governance that underpins and supports all USACE data initiatives, and support for informed business decisions and governance practices to ensure consistency throughout the enterprise.

The Tigua Team is honored to be entrusted with providing training and related support programs toward the evolution of USACE modernized proprietary software systems,” said Britain Harvey, Senior Principal, and Co-owner of Agile Group. “We are honored to partner with Tigua, an effective and driven company that provides the best solutions for its customers while supporting causes that reflect their core values of integrity, excellence, innovation, and inclusion.”

For more information, visit agilegroupusa.com.