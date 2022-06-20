Agile Group USA Earns SBA EDWOSB Certification

The woman-owned business provides technical, project, and operational support for the government and commercial organizations

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, USA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agile Group USA, a provider of technical, project, and operational support services for the government and commercial organizations, is proud to announce it has achieved EDWOSB (economically disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business) certification from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Today, Agile Group is widely recognized as a leader in strategic management, with a proven track record of delivering world-class service to a diverse range of clients. The company was founded in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and has since expanded its operations to include offices in Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Maryland.

Agile Group specializes in working with federal government organizations, construction and engineering firms, healthcare providers, security companies, and transportation organizations. No matter the client’s specific needs, Agile Group has the experience and expertise to deliver a tailored solution that meets those needs. The company’s commitment to excellence has earned it a reputation as a trusted partner for organizations of all types and sizes.

The Women-Owned Small Business Federal Contracting Program was created to help provide a level playing field for women business owners. The program limits competition for certain contracts to businesses participating in the program and in industries where WOSBs are underrepresented. This gives women-owned businesses the opportunity to compete for federal contracts they may not have had access to previously.

In addition, businesses that join the WOSB Federal Contracting Program are still eligible to compete for contract awards under other socio-economic programs they qualify for. This allows businesses to take advantage of all the opportunities available to them and helps to level the playing field in the business world.

“We provide the people, skills, and experience necessary for your project, whenever and wherever you need us,” said Maria Canales, Senior Principal, and Owner of Agile Group. “We’re proud to be a trusted resource for commercial and government organizations worldwide.”

For more information, visit agilegroupusa.com.