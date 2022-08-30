Agile Group USA Seeks New Opportunities with the SBA WOSB Certification

The woman-owned business provides technical, project, and operational support for the government and commercial organizations

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agile Group USA, a provider of technical, project, and operational support services for government and commercial organizations, is pleased to announce it has achieved the Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) certification from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

The WOSB Federal Contracting Program was created to help level the playing field for women business owners by limiting competition for certain contracts to businesses participating in the program and in industries where WOSBs are underrepresented. This gives women-owned businesses the opportunity to compete for federal contracts they may not have had access to previously.

In addition, businesses that join the WOSB Federal Contracting Program are still eligible to compete for contract awards under other socio-economic programs they qualify for. This allows businesses to take advantage of all the opportunities available to them and helps to level the playing field in the business world.

Senior Principal and Owner of Agile Group Maria Canales manages day-to-day operations and is involved in all long-term decisions for the company. “We are excited to compete with other WOSBs for a wide variety of contracts, putting our experience and expertise to work for the federal government,” said Maria.

Agile Group is known as a leader in strategic management and has a proven track record of delivering world-class service to a diverse range of clients. Founded in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the company has since expanded its operations to include offices in Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Maryland.

Agile Group specializes in working with federal government organizations, construction and engineering firms, healthcare providers, security companies, and transportation organizations. Agile Group has the experience and expertise to deliver tailored solutions to meet a client’s specific needs. The company’s commitment to excellence has earned it a reputation as a trusted partner for organizations of all types and sizes.

For more information, visit agilegroupusa.com.

