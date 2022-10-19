Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) to Offer Complimentary Webinar Highlighting the New ABA Accreditation Program
Online educational sessions will review the ACQ accreditation standards and review processLOUISVILLE, KY, US, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) announced today that the accreditation agency will be offering two webinar sessions highlighting the new Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Accreditation Program Standards and Guide, version 1.0 – along with key elements of the accreditation review process. The complimentary webinars entitled, Accreditation with the Autism Commission on Quality, will provide an overview of ACQ’s:
• Standards development process
• ABA Standards and Guide
• Accreditation review process
The presentations will be moderated by ACQ’s Director, Erick Dubuque, PhD, LBA (KY), BCBA-D and will feature guest speakers including, Dr. Eric Larsson, ACQ’s Standards Committee Chair. Attendees are encouraged to download a free copy of ACQ’s newly released Applied Behavior Analysis Accreditation Program Standard and Guide.
This complimentary webinar will be offered twice this fall. Click on the dates below to register for one or both sessions:
• November 2, 2022 from 1:00pm – 2:00pm (ET)
• November 17, 2022 from 2:00pm – 3:00pm (ET)
Organizations interested in applying for ACQ accreditation or receiving a price quote can request a meeting with a representative using the contact page on ACQ’s website.
###
About Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) (https://autismcommission.org)
The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a nonprofit accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ’s mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest level of care.
Judy Behm
ACQ
email us here