Simply Green Landscaping Wins 2022 Charleston Choice Award for Best Lawn Service/Landscaping Company
EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s no secret that Charleston takes pride in its beautiful aesthetics, which makes Simply Green Landscaping’s recent award all the more incredible. On September 24, 2022, the Post and Courier Charleston’s Choice awards were announced and Simply Green Landscaping is pleased to have won the award for Best Lawn Service/Landscaping Company for the 2022 service year!
“This award is a testament to the Simply Green team’s dedication to our local community. I am extremely proud of the beautiful and professional landscapes we provide and maintain in Charleston every day,” says Simply Green, Partner, and COO, Stephanie M. Chambers. “Thank you all who nominated and voted for Simply Green Landscaping, we are so grateful!”
Charleston’s Choice is the Post and Courier’s community-driven voter’s choice awards, where businesses and readers can nominate their top “choice” businesses across the Lowcountry. Over 5,000 businesses were nominated by over 30,000 readers and over 200,000 votes were cast for Charleston’s Choice 2022.
Simply Green offers a wide range of landscape management services to ensure that your commercial and residential landscaping looks beautiful and enhances the appeal of your property. From mowing to full scale landscape management/design/install services, Simply Green has the team for the task. To learn more about Simply Green Landscaping visit its website or call (843) 425-7464.
Simply Green Landscaping is a premium landscape firm specializing in designing, installing and maintaining commercial and residential landscapes. Under new ownership as of 2022, Simply Green handles every aspect of landscape care for a wide range of customers and understands how a well-maintained landscape holds its investment and adds value to a property. Simply Green’s design philosophy is that every client and every landscape is unique, requiring a sensitivity that cannot be cultivated overnight.
