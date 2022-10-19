Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 273,780 in the last 365 days.

Simply Green Landscaping Wins 2022 Charleston Choice Award for Best Lawn Service/Landscaping Company

Graphic with text stating that Simply Green Landscaping is the Winner of the 2022 Charleston's Choice Award

Simply Green Landscaping Wins Charleston's Choice Award

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s no secret that Charleston takes pride in its beautiful aesthetics, which makes Simply Green Landscaping’s recent award all the more incredible. On September 24, 2022, the Post and Courier Charleston’s Choice awards were announced and Simply Green Landscaping is pleased to have won the award for Best Lawn Service/Landscaping Company for the 2022 service year!

“This award is a testament to the Simply Green team’s dedication to our local community. I am extremely proud of the beautiful and professional landscapes we provide and maintain in Charleston every day,” says Simply Green, Partner, and COO, Stephanie M. Chambers. “Thank you all who nominated and voted for Simply Green Landscaping, we are so grateful!”

Charleston’s Choice is the Post and Courier’s community-driven voter’s choice awards, where businesses and readers can nominate their top “choice” businesses across the Lowcountry. Over 5,000 businesses were nominated by over 30,000 readers and over 200,000 votes were cast for Charleston’s Choice 2022.

Simply Green offers a wide range of landscape management services to ensure that your commercial and residential landscaping looks beautiful and enhances the appeal of your property. From mowing to full scale landscape management/design/install services, Simply Green has the team for the task. To learn more about Simply Green Landscaping visit its website or call (843) 425-7464.

###

Simply Green Landscaping is a premium landscape firm specializing in designing, installing and maintaining commercial and residential landscapes. Under new ownership as of 2022, Simply Green handles every aspect of landscape care for a wide range of customers and understands how a well-maintained landscape holds its investment and adds value to a property. Simply Green’s design philosophy is that every client and every landscape is unique, requiring a sensitivity that cannot be cultivated overnight.

Stephanie Chambers
Simply Green Landscaping
+1 843-425-7464
info@simplygreenlandscaping.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Simply Green Landscaping Wins 2022 Charleston Choice Award for Best Lawn Service/Landscaping Company

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Environment, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.