Multi award winning, platinum selling New Zealand Roots Band, L.A.B meet Italian Dub Maestro, Paolo Baldini
L.A.B In Dub, a brand new remix album features ten dubbed-out L.A.B remixes by Italian producer & remixer Paolo Baldini DubFiles.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L.A.B & PAOLO BALDINI DUBFILES
L.A.B IN DUB
Release Date: 21 October 2022
Digital, CD & Limited Vinyl
Echo Beach (EU) & Loop (ROW)
L.A.B return with a brand new remix album 'L.A.B In Dub'. The ten-track album features an array of dubbed-out L.A.B remixes by Italian producer & remixer Paolo Baldini DubFiles. Eight tracks are also accompanied by a Live Mixdown Video.
With the tracks hand picked from L.A.B’s catalogue, L.A.B In Dub see’s Baldini bring a new light with his dubbed-out versions. Combining a range of L.A.B’s eclectic sounds including funk-inspired tune ‘Fashion Dread’ and reggae-pop fan favourite ‘Why Oh Why’, the album sees Baldini bring his signature dub-filtered sound, approaching each track with his analogue techniques inspired by Jamaican pioneers King Tubby and Scientist.
This collection of tracks has been lovingly crafted by Baldini at his Alambic Conspiracy Studio in San Foca, Italy. Each dub has been created live in the studio, with Baldini working live on the stems of each track. These new versions are all created in one take with no overdubs or edits, creating entirely new versions.
"The main ingredient for a good dub album, before a dub master, is proper songwriting. I am extremely thankful to L.A.B for giving me the opportunity to work on these super tunes that perfectly represent the soulful nature of reggae music from the southern hemisphere, and for letting me to add my personal touch and re-interpret them in a dub fashion!" - Paolo Baldini
Following on from multiple number one singles & albums, alongside a growing list of platinum sales & awards across New Zealand & Australia, this is the band's first ever full length remix album in collaboration with Loop and German-based Dub-focused label Echo Beach, further cementing L.A.B as one of NZ’s hardest working acts. This is a project which has been in the works for a number of years, and has continued to expand as L.A.B’s catalogue has grown.
With an extensive catalogue both performing in reggae & dub outfits and composing his own originals, Paolo Baldini has been a key figure in the Italian reggae dub scene for over 20 years. Through his collaborations with artists and time with bands such as Italian reggae-royalty Africa Unite, he has immersed himself in the dub sound and culture. Under his DubFiles moniker, he has released many collaborations, solo albums & even a film score.
L.A.B In Dub sees Baldini adding his spin on dub to an eclectic range of 10 originals from L.A.B. Given the blessing of the band, Baldini took his pick from L.A.B’s catalogue, one which includes number one singles & multi-platinum tracks. However, the resulting collection combines some deeper cuts from the catalogue with some of the more well-known tracks. Staples of their unmatched live set such as ‘Baby Will You Let Me’ and ‘Rocketship’ appear, alongside tracks like ‘Like Fire’ and ‘Running’ which have never been performed live.
A lovingly crafted release inspired and driven by the dub sound that serves as a constant inspiration, L.A.B In Dub is a special album made not only for dub lovers, but also one which will look to bring new fans to the way of the dub.
TRACKLIST
01. Shadows Dub
02. Running Dub
03. The Watchman Dub
04. No Roots Dub
05. Baby Will You Let Me Dub
06. Why Oh Why Dub
07. Boy King Dub
08. Like Fire Dub
09. Rocketship Dub
10. Fashion Dread Dub
MORE ABOUT
L.A.B
Formed in New Zealand, multi-award winning and platinum selling band L.A.B. play a seamless mix of reggae, rock, blues, electronica and funk. After releasing five albums in five years, the band have cemented themselves on the NZ charts, with ‘In The Air’ and ‘Why Oh Why’ both reaching Number One and remaining in the charts for over three years.
Click here for social links.
PAOLO BALDINI
Bassist, producer, engineer and sonic visionary Paolo Baldini hails from Pordenone, Northeast Italy. He has been a member of the groups BR Stylers, Africa United and THE DUB SYNC, and currently records and tours as Paolo Baldini Dubfiles and Dolomites Rockers. He is the in-house producer for Italian reggae stars Mellow Mood.
ECHO BEACH
Echo Beach is an independent label, formed in Hamburg, Germany, specialising in dub. Its releases include music by Jamaican legends such as Lee Scratch Perry and Horace Andy.
LOOP RECORDINGS AOT(EAR)OA
Loop produces creative & intellectual content delivered via the mediums of music, film, art & events. Loop was founded in Wellington, NZ in 2001 & continued the mission of the multi-platform Loop magazine.
