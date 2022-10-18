Gerber Lumber & Hardware Explains Their Delivery Service For Contractors

At Gerber Lumber, we exhaust all options to ensure that we are taking care of our contractors. One of the most demanded options in this is a delivery service!

KIDRON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Once a contractor has placed an order with Gerber Lumber, their Service Representative will work with them to finalize the time and location for the delivery of their materials.

If the contractor forgot to include something on the order, it is not a problem. Their personal service representative will work with the contractor to ensure they get what they need, so they may do their job as quickly as possible.

A problem that comes up from time to time is certain materials may need to be returned as a warranty claim or because the needs of the project have changed. This is not a problem when working with Gerber Lumber. Contractors receive the same prompt pickup times and quality service as they enjoyed on the initial delivery.

Gerber Lumber delivers the quality, the service, and the lumber & building materials directly to the job site. Contractors can count on having the products where they need them when they need them. Our modern delivery fleet includes semi-tractor/trailer, boom, shingle, and piggy-back capabilities, enabling Gerber Lumber to deliver anything from dimension lumber & shingles to 48’ wooden I-joists.

The last thing contractors want is to have to delay getting started because the materials didn’t show up on time. When ordering from Gerber Lumber, they can depend on their materials being where they need them, when they need them. Generations of builders have come to trust us to provide timely delivery for every project. Gerber Lumber provides an experience to contractors that cannot be found anywhere else.