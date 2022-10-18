"Dragon's Eye" by Gregor Pratt Slated for October Release
An intense, seemingly ripped-from-the-headlines thriller, "Dragon’s Eye" will be available nationwide on October 25SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dragon’s Eye, the latest thriller by Gregor Pratt, will be released nationwide in October. Published by St. Armands Press, Dragon’s Eye will be released simultaneously in hardcover (ISBN: 979-8986919300, 341 pages, $24.95) and eBook ($6.99) editions and available wherever fine books are sold on October 25, 2022.
The latest installment in Pratt’s sizzling Jack and Maddy Gamble series, Dragon’s Eye is an intense, edge-of-your seat thriller about secrets, lies, control…and the terrifying realization about who—or what—is watching you.
About Dragon’s Eye: When Dragon’s Eye opens, Jack and Maddy Gamble are settling into domestic bliss in Nelson, New Zealand raising their two young children. But that idyllic life is shattered when Maddy simply disappears. Was she kidnapped? Taken against her will? Or did she leave of her own volition?
When an investigation into Maddy’s disappearance commences, puzzling details start to emerge. Could Maddy have been living a lie? And if not—what in the world could have made her a target for a kidnapping?
Details emerge—but leave more questions than answers. When the police and special agents of the New Zealand government begin to uncover hidden evidence, Jack slowly begins to unravel the mystery of his missing wife. What follows is a harrowing, globe-spanning journey to rescue Maddy from the grips of the Chinese government.
Against the backdrop of a ticking clock, Jack and a team of investigators launch a pulse-quickening quest to save Maddy before it’s too late. There is danger at every turn—and nothing is what it seems.
In the end, would you risk it all to save someone you aren’t sure you can even trust? Expect the unexpected in this tense, tightly plotted thrill ride.
Brimming with tension, tantalizing twists and turns, and a scorcher of a plot, Dragon’s Eye sizzles from start to finish. Eerily plausible and atmospheric, with a seamless storyline that unfolds at breakneck speed, Dragon’s Eye will leave readers gasping for breath. Novelist Gregor Pratt delivers a standout thriller replete with international intrigue, a compelling cast of characters and an all-too-real storyline that will leave readers wondering where fact ends and fiction begins.
Dragon’s Eye has garnered high advance praise, including:
“There’s tension at every turn. The story twists and turns, and you can’t trust anyone. Filled with crackling energy, a fabulous storyline, and a glimpse into the exciting future of technology, Dragon’s Eye is a must read!”
– Don Bruns, USA Today bestselling author, editor of Hotel California
"Gregor Pratt's Dragon’s Eye is a high seas, high stakes, high-tension thriller. Not only is this a riveting, well-researched adventure story, but it also has fascinating main characters the reader will root for all the way to the final page. Don't miss it!"
--David Bell, USA Today bestselling author of She’s Gone and The Finalists
Gregor Pratt, a retired trial lawyer, grew up in Middletown, Ohio and now splits his time between Sarasota, Florida and Cincinnati, Ohio. Pratt is also author of the critically acclaimed Ebola Island (2019). Visit Gregor Pratt online at: www.gregorpratt.com
