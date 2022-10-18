C-loT Gathers Speed to Triple Sales Between 2021 and 2026
New report from Mobile Experts tackles market demand for mobility, rapid C-loT growth, and moreCAMPBELL, CA, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wireless market analyst firm Mobile Experts just released a new report that discusses four distinct phases in the Cellular loT market: the demand for higher bandwidth and mobility, consolidation, integrated systems solutions, and the emergence of Private Networks.
Cellular loT, or C-loT, has always been a realm with nearly limitless potential. With applications and wireless technologies galore, it’s important to keep in mind that declaring a winner in the race is not the goal… really, it’s about how C-IoT applications improve profits for a business entity.
According to Mobile Experts’ new report, the C-loT market is rapidly expanding: 300 million devices were shipped in 2021, and the analyst firm predicts that number will exceed 1 billion by 2026. This expansion is happening in multiple dimensions and regions, and the formats vary from LTE-M to Cat-1.bis to NB-IoT and 5G RedCap. However, the common denominator is the clear benefit of connectivity and inspiring effort to add value for enterprises.
“The most valuable resource for an operator is spectrum,” commented analyst with Mobile Experts Dan McNamara. “This new report goes into great detail about the cost of spectrum versus potential revenue and illustrates the reasons that Cat-M is preferred over NB-IoT in some areas, as well as other key insights. All in all, consumers want improved performance and lower costs—in achieving both of these goals, C-loT will enable companies to harness the power of automation. Additionally, new Private Networks are emerging, which connect data to the cloud to open up more value for enterprise IoT.”
Cellular IoT Devices 2022 details the technical challenges and the business potential of C-loT and the leading companies behind it. High- rollers in the market have dramatically increased their customer base which, in turn, increases operational scale for potential new companies.
"Solutions that allow for seamless integration with established networks are highly desired,” according to Mobile Experts analyst, Dan McNamara. “We truly are entering an era where everything is connected.”
Subscribers to Mobile Experts research will receive:
Full access to the 53-page Cellular loT Devices 2022;
24 comprehensive charts and figures;
The detailed Excel file with forecast data through 2027;
Quarterly market share, shipment, adoption updates;
Quarterly Expert INSIGHT strategic reports;
Access to the analysts behind the reports.
To learn more about this report, click here.
About Mobile Experts Inc.:
Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 25 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. Recent publications focus on C-IoT, ORAN, FWA, RRH, Industrial Private Cellular, Edge, Private Enterprise, Satellite and Mobile, Macro Base Stations, Cellular V2X, Private LTE, RAN Revenue & CAPEX, Fixed Mobile Convergence, and more.
Taylor Madden
Mobile Experts Inc.
+1 4083740690
taylor@mobile-experts.net