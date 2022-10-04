Open RAN is Open for Business, and Selling Fast
New report from Mobile Experts details the rising Open RAN Market through 2027CAMPBELL, CA, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wireless market analyst firm Mobile Experts just released a new forecast detailing how Open RAN standards will be used commercially in both telco and private cellular networks.
The forecast includes guidance on base station compatibility with ORAN Alliance and eCPRI standards through 2027, as well as procurement practices by operators in purchasing RU separately from DU and CU. Technical and cost analysis illustrates the value of ORAN, along with software revenue predictions for RIC, xApps, and rApps.
"We have Open RAN networks in three leading regions of the world—it’s officially in the game,” commented Chief Analyst at Mobile Experts, Joe Madden. “We expect to see major deployment of 5G using Open RAN interfaces in India, Latin America, Europe, and Africa during 2023-2025. ORAN has been remarkably successful so far, and it’s a great sign for the future of mobile networks.”
According to the report, the major successes so far have taken place largely in greenfield networks, where existing legacy networks play no role. Adoption in the major networks and in urban areas will open up a much larger revenue opportunity. The details of how this will unfold are complex, and this report illustrates the likely outcomes for both public telecom networks and private 5G.
“O-RAN is a good idea that is now cracking the hold of entrenched suppliers. That said, it is challenged in high-capacity, high-density markets. We’ve been able to identify ways that open software, with RIC and xApps, will improve performance to be comparable with single-vendor networks, or even better in some cases such as private networks. This report illustrates our vision of how private networks will adopt Open RAN very differently than the big telecom customers, and how growth of Private 5G will change the entire telecom landscape.”
Subscribers for this Mobile Experts report will receive:
- Full access to the 68-page Open RAN 2022 report;
- 48 comprehensive charts and illustrations;
- The detailed Excel file with forecast data through 2027;
- Access to the analysts behind the reports.
- With a full subscription, customers receive our quarterly Expert INSIGHT articles;
- A wider subscription also includes detailed data on Private 5G, vRAN, Macro, and other topics.
About Mobile Experts Inc.:
Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 25 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. Recent publications focus on ORAN, Virtual RAN (vRAN), Macro Base Stations, Private 5G, RAN Revenue & CAPEX, and more.
