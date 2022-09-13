Robust Fixed Wireless Access Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2027
FWA presents ample opportunity for new operator revenue from 5G network expansion and new spectrum availabilityCAMPBELL, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wireless market analyst firm Mobile Experts just released a new forecast that reveals the future of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) through the end of 2022 and beyond.
The new report outlines a growing market for FWA equipment, including purpose-built FWA, LTE, and 5G tech, and also covers licensed and unlicensed frequency bands across the sub-6 GHz to millimeter wave spectrum. Five years of forecast market analysis are also included, detailing a strong growth market for FWA.
"About half of all operators with commercial LTE or 5G networks now offer FWA,” commented Principal Analyst Kyung Mun. “It’s becoming an increasingly attractive option, even for regions with a high fiber penetration such as Japan. Despite a bit of a rollercoaster due to Covid-19 demand surge and subsequent supply constraints, FWA is growing steadily and we expect that it will exceed 100 million connections this year.”
According to the report, combined LTE and 5G FWA equipment sales will grow at a 3% CAGR—starting at $300 million in LTE and 5G base station radio units dedicated to FWA and just under $4.0 billion in CPE devices this year. In five years, the LTE and 5G FWA market will represent about $5.1 billion in equipment sales in 2027. Meanwhile, the purpose-built FWA market will reset to a pre-COVID level this year from elevated sales over the past couple of years due to the pandemic demand surge.
With a huge pipeline of well over $100 billion in public and private funding for broadband infrastructure projects to address the digital divide problem, the FWA market has strong support. Mobile Experts forecasts that the combined FWA equipment market will grow at 4% CAGR to reach over $6 billion in 2027. The purpose-built FWA equipment market will become well-rounded, with the availability of the 6 GHz unlicensed and the millimeter wave bands, including 60 GHz, according to the report.
“FWA is an excellent opportunity for mobile operators to add some incremental value from high 5G investments," said Mobile Experts Principal Analyst Kyung Mun. “Fiber remains the preferred choice for most operators, but that last 5-10% of homes are too expensive to reach with wireline infrastructure. FWA will step in as a lucrative solution. Innovative 5G millimeter wave CPE designs in development will solve thorny issues related to short cell range and indoor installation challenges.”
Subscribers to Mobile Experts research will receive:
Full access to the 98-page Fixed Wireless Access 2022 report;
50 comprehensive charts and figures;
The detailed Excel file with forecast data through 2027;
Quarterly market share, shipment, adoption updates;
Quarterly Expert INSIGHT strategic reports;
Access to the analysts behind the reports.
