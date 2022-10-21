Noona Social Reimagines Social Media Marketing Saving Small Businesses Millions While Freeing up Countless Manhours

Noona Social Noona Social Gets Rave Reviews Noona Social Provides Quality, Budget-Friendly Service

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Builtin.com, the average social media manager makes 80k per year, putting a strain on small business budgets. Today, Noona Social, an innovative platform is reimagining the role of a social media manager by creating a user-friendly, cost-effective, intuitive system. Birthed out of a desire to help clients maintain a visible social presence that was unique instead of stock photos with cookie-cutter catch phrases, Noon Social is shaking up the industry.

This comprehensive social media hub makes targeted content tailored for each brand’s community of consumers. Gone are the days of canned, unimaginative ads and repetitive posts; Noona Social is tuned into its clients and has its finger on the pulse of its customer base.

The brainchild of SKY Marketing founders, Renee Kim and Ricky Pae, Noona Social is revolutionizing how small businesses create engaging content. The streamlined platform allows users to “Save Time. Stay Relevant. And Gain Trust.” While the average small business spends 6-8 hours or one FULL workday per week posting, clicking, tweeting, and pinging – Noona Social has a more straightforward method of reaching an online audience.

The Noona Social portal organizes posts into a monthly schedule for fast and reliable distribution to the top sites. The streamlined system helps content creators manage thoughts, schedule posts, and push out relevant material promptly. The state-of-the-art technology powered by knowledgeable account managers skyrockets a company’s social media output by simultaneously sending posts to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Linkedin, and Google My Business. Noona Social creates 20 posts in advance, filling each social media outlet to the brim with colorful and thoughtful presentations.

This turnkey solution ends countless manhours spent toggling between top platforms. Noona Social is the answer to mind-numbing keystrokes and achy fingers. Instead, Noona Social offers a one-of-a-kind concierge service that takes care of customers, freeing businesses to get back to more critical tasks.

Noona Social professionals take a deep dive into each brand to create posts that reflect the goals and tone of its users. Every post is proofed and displayed with fresh captions and high-traffic hashtags. According to a recent report by Marketing Dive, 9 out of 10 consumers who interact with brands through social media become loyal followers. Now with Noona Social, clients see the differences in their online interactions, customer feedback, and ultimately in their bottom lines.

This innovative platform is social media on steroids! Clients can forget the days of cheap social media automation with little support. Noona Social levels up the playing field with time sensitive, real person support where each account managers understands customer brands inside and out. Noona Social is the perfect blend of a cutting edge marketing agency which leverages top notch technology to make a one of a kind project for each client.

Noona Social boasts a roster of happy clients like LIV&SAGE, ACCESS, and SPIRE. Satisfied clients are raving about the Noona Social experience, like Troy R. of the ultimate learning platform - Symposium. Troy says the “Noona Social team is highly responsive. Their communication is one of the reasons I decided to partner with them.”



For more information, contact: Renee Kim, Co-Founder & CEO, at renee.kim@noonasocial.com or Phone: 702.219.2628 Website: www.noonasocial.com.