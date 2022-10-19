Homescape Pets Launches Line of Healthy Single Ingredient Treats in First Local Austin, TX Retailer; Paws on Chicon

Homescape Pets treats are now available in Paws on Chicon, Austin TX Dogs and Homescape Pets chicken jerky and pork jerky Homescape Pets treats sold in Paws on Chicon, Austin TX: Beef Heart, Chicken Jerky, Pork Jerky, Turkey Patties

Premium quality, hand-cut treats are now available in the award-winning, locally-owned Paws on Chicon retail stores

We believe healthy treats are the best way to acclimate pet parents to more thoughtful involvement in their fur kid’s health journey. Our partnership with Paws on Chicon only furthers that mission.” — Marcus Pfeifer