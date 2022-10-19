Homescape Pets Launches Line of Healthy Single Ingredient Treats in First Local Austin, TX Retailer; Paws on Chicon

Premium quality, hand-cut treats are now available in the award-winning, locally-owned Paws on Chicon retail stores

We believe healthy treats are the best way to acclimate pet parents to more thoughtful involvement in their fur kid’s health journey. Our partnership with Paws on Chicon only furthers that mission.”
— Marcus Pfeifer
AUSTIN, TX, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homescape Pets, an Austin-based company is pleased to announce its growth into the local brick-and-mortar market. Homescape Pets was founded by Nana and Marcus Pfeifer and specializes in pet wellness supplements and top-quality CBD pet products. The catalog is rounded out with high-value functional treats and chews. As the four-year-old e-commerce arm of the business continues to grow and thrive, serving their hometown Austin community more directly was an obvious step. Paws on Chicon is a highly respected, conscientious Austin retailer well known for outstanding service, knowledgeable staff, and top-tier products hand-picked by the store’s owner. Homescape Pets now proudly offers four types of single-ingredient protein treats on the shelves of Paws on Chicon’s two Austin locations.

The spike in the adoption rate of pets during the pandemic era, coupled with an already growing awareness of personal human health has had a significant effect on the awareness of pet wellness needs also. The label-reading habits people practice for their own groceries are now becoming a ritual when choosing pet products. High-quality treats are more important than simply causing tails to wag. They are a key element to managing a healthy weight and are an effective training tool. Finding the right treats is a challenge and though e-commerce is now a standard way to shop for most people, there is no substitute for a competent staff at the local pet store for in-person guidance. Paws on Chicon was a natural match to carry Homescape Pets’ functional treats.

Though Homescape Pets is best known for its premium herbal supplements and CBD products, according to Nana Pfeifer, the line of treats and chews was an important addition to the brand catalog. “Believe it or not, treats make up a huge part of a pet’s diet in America. People love to see the happiness their pets show when they get treats, so they tend to give a lot of them! If the treats aren’t healthy for them, it can have a very negative impact on the long-term health of cats and dogs.” Nana also points out that there are health benefits with the Homescape Pets’ treats. “They are not only healthy, made with a single ingredient, but they are also functional. Without the carbs, sugars, and additives you can’t even pronounce, they help keep your fur baby’s teeth clean too!”

Marcus Pfeifer says “We want to help the Austin community discover our brand in stores they already know and trust. We believe healthy treats are the best way to acclimate pet parents to more thoughtful involvement in their fur kid’s health journey. Then they can take the next step and try the supplements for more benefit.” The treats are made locally in small batches to ensure freshness and the best possible standards.

Homescape Pets x Paws on Chicon Treat Line-Up:

Beef Heart Treats, 3oz pouch
Chicken Jerky treats, 3oz pouch
Pork Tenderloin Jerky, 3oz pouch
Turkey Patty Treats, 3oz pouch


About Homescape Pets
The husband and wife team of Marcus and Nana Pfeifer, inspired by the loss of their pup to cancer, created Homescape Pets in 2018. Their mission is to create simple, limited-ingredient, natural pet supplements for the common ailments of adult/senior dogs and cats.

Homescape Pets treats and chews are made with fresh, human-grade meats which are hand-cut and low-temperature dried for maximum nutrient content. The company's own dogs, Quinn and Minnie, taste-test and use all of the products. At Homescape Pets, we strive to offer clean, pure products, free of additives or preservatives. For more information, please log onto: HomescapePets.com

